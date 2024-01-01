SHIZUOKA, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - The “Yume no Ohashi” bridge in Fuji City, a scenic spot famed for its breathtaking views of Mount Fuji, has recently become a hotspot for foreign tourists. However, the surge in visitors has led to various issues, prompting local authorities to take action.

Located on National Route 139 in Fuji City, the Yume no Ohashi bridge has gained popularity, especially among foreign tourists, who flock to capture the iconic image of Mount Fuji. The influx began last November, sparked by a viral photo shared by a well-known international influencer, depicting a view that makes it appear as if one is climbing Mount Fuji.

Approximately 300 tourists visit the bridge daily, drawn by its online fame, particularly on social media platforms like Instagram. However, the increased foot traffic has brought about numerous problems. Tourists often engage in dangerous behavior, such as posing on road barriers with cars speeding by, crossing the road, and taking photos in the median strip.

Adding to the chaos, drones frequently fly over the bridge and the roadway, sometimes even unidentified drones appear. The situation has left local officials and residents both baffled and concerned.

The Fuji City administration has been promoting the bridge as a viewpoint for years, but the recent surge in visitors has been overwhelming. “We never anticipated such a high volume of tourists,” admitted a city official. “The disregard for safety and local residents' peace has become a significant issue.”

Local residents have also voiced their frustrations, citing disturbances such as illegal parking, trespassing, and littering. “The trash is a big problem, especially with summer approaching and the risk of heatstroke increasing. We need proper measures to ensure the safety and cleanliness of this area,” said one resident.

During a recent visit by reporters, several tourists were seen ignoring no-entry signs and violating cycling regulations. Despite regular patrols by city officials and police, Fuji City has ramped up its efforts this month. A new parking lot with 17 spaces, a bike parking area, temporary toilets, and staff to guide visitors have been set up under the bridge.

The Shizuoka National Highway Office, which manages the bridge, installed an 80 cm high, 4-meter-wide fence on May 29 to prevent people from entering dangerous areas. A 1.8-meter-high fence is also planned to completely block access to the median strip in the coming months.

Moving forward, Fuji City aims to balance tourism and local residents' safety and peace. “We welcome tourists taking photos as long as they follow the rules and respect the local community,” stated a city official. “Our goal is to communicate this clearly and ensure everyone can enjoy this beautiful spot safely.”

With the summer vacation season approaching, both residents and city officials are bracing for an even greater influx of tourists, heightening their vigilance and preparedness.

Source: 日テレNEWS