Japanese Soccer Stars Debut New Uniforms on Paris Runway

PARIS, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - With the Paris Olympics set to begin next month, Japan's national soccer team unveiled their new uniforms on the Paris Collection runway.

Emerging from the darkness, U-23 player Joel Chima Fujita appeared in the dark navy home uniform.

Following him, Nadeshiko Japan's Fuka Nagano showcased the white away uniform.

The two athletes confidently presented the new uniforms on the Paris runway.

These uniforms are the first to be created by the collaboration between the global fashion brand Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas' Y-3.

The theme is 'FIRE,' symbolizing the energy and strength of Japan's national soccer teams through flames.

The home uniform features a "blue flame" design, representing intense burning, while the away uniform is adorned with a "red flame," symbolizing youthful vigor.

Fujita, from the Paris Olympics generation, commented, 'I am delighted that our generation can step onto the big stage with uniforms imbued with new sentiments.'

