NAGOYA, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Godzilla has emerged from the water in front of the Chubu Electric MIRAI TOWER in Nagoya's Hisaya-odori Park, with menacing eyes and sharp fangs giving the impression it is about to leap...

The connection between Godzilla and the MIRAI TOWER dates back to June 20, 1954, when the tower first opened as Nagoya TV Tower. Modeled after the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the 180-meter-tall structure was often called the 'Eiffel Tower of the East.' Upon its opening, it attracted large crowds and even hosted aerial weddings. In 2008, it was designated a 'Lover’s Sanctuary,' popular with couples, especially in winter.

After temporary closures due to major earthquakes, the tower was renovated and reopened in September 2020. Last year, it was recognized as an Important Cultural Property, and this year it celebrates its 70th anniversary. Alongside the tower, Godzilla has also marked significant milestones, sharing a history with the structure since the release of its first film in 1954.

Inside the MIRAI TOWER, a special exhibit showcases the intertwined history of the tower and Godzilla over the past 70 years. The exhibit highlights the tower’s appearances in various Godzilla films, including ‘Mothra vs. Godzilla.’ Visitors can see that the tower has been destroyed by Godzilla three times in the movies.

A 70-year-old fan, who shares the same birth year as Godzilla, expressed his nostalgia: 'I appreciate the tower being destroyed in the films; it’s part of its history. I hope they continue this tradition and perhaps destroy the Chunichi Building next.'

The exhibit also explores the social themes addressed in Godzilla films over the decades. Many visitors, especially those in their seventies, reminisced about their childhood memories of school trips to the TV tower and watching Godzilla films like ‘Mothra’ and ‘King Ghidorah.’

At the 90-meter-high observation deck, visitors can use QR codes to access AR experiences, revisiting 70 years of history shared by Nagoya and Godzilla. The exhibit also features audio from various Godzilla films, allowing fans to compare the monster’s roars over the years.

The special exhibit at the Chubu Electric MIRAI TOWER will run until September 23, celebrating the shared legacy of the tower and Godzilla over the past seven decades.

