News On Japan
Sports

UK Hosts First Ever Ekiden Relay Race

Jun 25 (News On Japan) - The first-ever Ekiden relay race in the UK was held on June 24. The "UK Ekiden" saw participation from 18 teams, including mixed teams of Japanese and British runners, who collectively ran a 72-mile (approximately 115 kilometers) course divided into 10 segments, passing the tasuki (sash) to each other.

Among those present at the starting point were the British Ambassador to Japan, Longbottom, and former British marathon runner Mara Yamauchi, whose coach is her Japanese husband. The event organizers expressed their hope that the race, coinciding with the visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan to the UK, would strengthen the bonds between Japan and the UK.

Organizer Anna stated, "Based on the Hakone Ekiden, we launched the first Ekiden race in the UK."

"To the Emperor and Empress, the UK Ekiden participants send a message of 'Welcome to the UK.'"

"I believe the ties between Japan and the UK will grow stronger."

The organizers plan to continue promoting Ekiden in the UK through future events.

Source: 日テレNEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nursery Teacher Arrested for Pulling Child's Hair in Tokyo

A 26-year-old nursery teacher has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child at a daycare center in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, including forcefully pulling the child's hair.

Woman Saved from Oncoming Train at Kyoto Crossing

A dramatic rescue took place near JR Inari Station in Kyoto on June 23rd, captured by a motorcycle's dashcam. The footage shows a railroad crossing with the barrier down, and an elderly woman lying on the tracks.

Japanese Mother and Child Injured in Knife Attack in China

According to the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai, a Japanese mother and her preschool child were attacked by a man believed to be Chinese while waiting at a bus stop in Suzhou on the afternoon of June 24.

Stray Dogs Pose New Threat to Livestock in Hokkaido

In Hokkaido, where bear attacks on cattle have been frequent, stray dogs exhibit wolf-like behavior have now become a serious issue. On June 19, footage captured in Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, showed a stray dog rushing out aggressively towards an already formed pack. This region has been plagued by the problem of stray dogs for around 20 years due to uncontrolled breeding.

Honda to End Production of Iconic 50cc Super Cub

Honda's Super Cub, known as the world's best-selling motorbike with over 100 million units produced, will soon see the end of an era. Honda has announced its decision to stop the production of motorbikes with engine capacities of 50cc or less, including the iconic Super Cub.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

UK Hosts First Ever Ekiden Relay Race

The first-ever Ekiden relay race in the UK was held on June 24. The "UK Ekiden" saw participation from 18 teams, including mixed teams of Japanese and British runners, who collectively ran a 72-mile (approximately 115 kilometers) course divided into 10 segments, passing the tasuki (sash) to each other.

57-Year-Old Kazu Returns to Japan Football League

Kazuyoshi Miura, affectionately known as 'Kazu,' a former forward for Japan's national soccer team, has decided to join Atletico Suzuka in the Japan Football League (JFL).

LineBet: A Comprehensive Guide for Bangladeshi Punters

linebet bd offers a robust platform catering to the needs of Bangladeshi bettors, featuring an extensive sportsbook that covers a wide variety of sports, including cricket, football, tennis, and more.

Young Wrestlers Battle for National Sumo Tournament

In Hyogo Prefecture's Shinonsen Town, known for its strong sumo tradition, the "Wanpaku Sumo Hyogo Block Tournament" was held Sunday, with 36 boys and girls from the 4th to 6th grades fiercely competing for a chance to advance to the national tournament.

How Can You Tell If A Katana Is Real?

The katana, a traditional Japanese sword, is known for its rich history and is evidence of Japan's exquisite craftsmanship.

Stake: Pioneering Fun and Trust in Online Betting

stake-india.in has carved a unique niche in the world of online casinos since its inception, setting a benchmark for digital gambling platforms worldwide. Known for its fair play and transparent transactions, this casino has rapidly gained favour among Indian punters, who praise its diverse range of games and user-friendly interface.

Japanese Soccer Stars Debut New Uniforms on Paris Runway

With the Paris Olympics set to begin next month, Japan's national soccer team unveiled their new uniforms on the Paris Collection runway.

GHQ Occupation Photos of Koshien Stadium Discovered

Previously unpublished photos believed to show Koshien Stadium (located in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture) under the occupation of the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Allied Forces after World War II have been found.