News On Japan
Travel

Expo Plans in Disarray, India Abandons Pavilion

OSAKA, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - Countries are struggling to find contractors to complete the construction of complex pavilions before the opening ceremony of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on April 12 next year, while some participants feel uneasy about the potential for methane gas accidents.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura stated, "With less than 10 months until the Expo opens, all project preparations are progressing swiftly and steadily." However, delays in preparations have also been noted.

A Polish representative mentioned, "The design of Poland's pavilion is complex and requires extensive construction time. We were delighted to finally find a contractor."

The Expo plans to host participants from 161 countries and regions. Of these, 51 countries aim to construct pavilions under the 'Type A' category, which allows for unique designs. However, 11 countries have yet to secure contractors.

One such country is India, which initially planned to build a pavilion inspired by the Himalayan mountains but has since abandoned this idea. Instead, India will use a prefabricated 'Type X' structure. The Expo Association has prepared nine of these 'Type X' pavilions for countries facing preparation delays. Despite this, only four countries, including India, have confirmed the use of 'Type X' structures. The remaining buildings will serve as rest areas for visitors. These adjustments will incur additional costs amounting to billions of yen, potentially requiring the use of contingency funds reserved for unforeseen events like disasters.

Internally, the Expo Association is considering asking countries that cannot complete 'Type A' pavilions on time to return their allocated land.

An Expo official stated, "If the land is returned at a point where we can no longer take action, it will remain vacant. However, we will make this request after considering each country's circumstances."

Besides construction delays, there are other concerns. The Expo site, Yumeshima, is an artificial island created from incinerated waste ash, and methane gas is being generated from some underground areas.

In March, an explosion occurred at a building under construction, likely caused by igniting methane gas.

The Polish representative commented, "While there seems to be no direct impact at this time, the risk is certainly present."

The Expo Association asserts that all necessary precautions have been taken, including installing methane gas emission devices at each facility.

Related: Osaka Expo Explosion: Unreported Damage Revealed by Worker

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Emperor and Empress Pay Respects at Westminster Abbey

The Emperor and Empress of Japan, on an official visit to the United Kingdom, departed Buckingham Palace by car after attending a luncheon.

Expo Plans in Disarray, India Abandons Pavilion

Countries are struggling to find contractors to complete the construction of complex pavilions before the opening ceremony of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on April 12 next year, while some participants feel uneasy about the potential for methane gas accidents.

Nursery Teacher Arrested for Pulling Child's Hair in Tokyo

A 26-year-old nursery teacher has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child at a daycare center in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, including forcefully pulling the child's hair.

Woman Saved from Oncoming Train at Kyoto Crossing

A dramatic rescue took place near JR Inari Station in Kyoto on June 23rd, captured by a motorcycle's dashcam. The footage shows a railroad crossing with the barrier down, and an elderly woman lying on the tracks.

Japanese Mother and Child Injured in Knife Attack in China

According to the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai, a Japanese mother and her preschool child were attacked by a man believed to be Chinese while waiting at a bus stop in Suzhou on the afternoon of June 24.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Osaka Expo Garden to Receive National Monument Status

A Japanese garden located in Expo Memorial Park is set to be registered as a national monument. Characterized by its "strolling garden" design with a large pond where Nishikigoi carp swim gracefully under the dappled sunlight filtering through the fresh green leaves of maple trees, the garden was created for the 1970 Osaka Expo.

Fence Installed at Fujisan Photo Spot

In response to a surge in foreign tourists taking risks from Fujisan Yume-no-Ohashi to snap the iconic mountain, new safety measures have been implemented including a 1.8-meter-high fence along a 400-meter stretch of the median strip.

Godzilla Attacks Chubu Electric MIRAI TOWER in Nagoya

Godzilla has emerged from the water in front of the Chubu Electric MIRAI TOWER in Nagoya's Hisaya-odori Park, with menacing eyes and sharp fangs giving the impression it is about to leap...

Exclusive Tour Reveals Massive Structure Above Tunnel

A towering and unusual structure spotted above the tunnel on the Joshin-Etsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture has sparked curiosity. Contrary to initial assumptions of it being a 'massive fortress,' it is actually the site of an immensely popular tour.

Kyoto Hosts Serpent-Banishing Bamboo Cutting Ritual

A traditional ceremony to banish evil and pray for good fortune, known as the 'Bamboo Cutting Ceremony,' was held on June 20 at Kurama Temple in Kyoto's Sakyo Ward. During the event, men dressed as warrior monks struck down green bamboo, symbolizing a giant serpent, with mountain swords.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Ibaraki 'Gold Coast' Cancels Beach Opening Due to Sand Erosion

Ibaraki Prefecture's Hokota Beach, renowned for its breathtaking scenery and good surf, has canceled its opening this year due to the disappearance of the sandy beach.

Grand Temple Revealed: Inside Popular Behind-the-Scenes Tours

Discover the hidden gems of Japan through exclusive behind-the-scenes tours that offer unprecedented access to popular attractions. From exploring the backstage of aquariums to delving into the depths of giant underground temples, these tours provide a unique perspective on some of Japan's most fascinating sites.