Expo Plans in Disarray, India Abandons Pavilion

OSAKA, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - Countries are struggling to find contractors to complete the construction of complex pavilions before the opening ceremony of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on April 12 next year, while some participants feel uneasy about the potential for methane gas accidents.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura stated, "With less than 10 months until the Expo opens, all project preparations are progressing swiftly and steadily." However, delays in preparations have also been noted.

A Polish representative mentioned, "The design of Poland's pavilion is complex and requires extensive construction time. We were delighted to finally find a contractor."

The Expo plans to host participants from 161 countries and regions. Of these, 51 countries aim to construct pavilions under the 'Type A' category, which allows for unique designs. However, 11 countries have yet to secure contractors.

One such country is India, which initially planned to build a pavilion inspired by the Himalayan mountains but has since abandoned this idea. Instead, India will use a prefabricated 'Type X' structure. The Expo Association has prepared nine of these 'Type X' pavilions for countries facing preparation delays. Despite this, only four countries, including India, have confirmed the use of 'Type X' structures. The remaining buildings will serve as rest areas for visitors. These adjustments will incur additional costs amounting to billions of yen, potentially requiring the use of contingency funds reserved for unforeseen events like disasters.

Internally, the Expo Association is considering asking countries that cannot complete 'Type A' pavilions on time to return their allocated land.

An Expo official stated, "If the land is returned at a point where we can no longer take action, it will remain vacant. However, we will make this request after considering each country's circumstances."

Besides construction delays, there are other concerns. The Expo site, Yumeshima, is an artificial island created from incinerated waste ash, and methane gas is being generated from some underground areas.

In March, an explosion occurred at a building under construction, likely caused by igniting methane gas.

The Polish representative commented, "While there seems to be no direct impact at this time, the risk is certainly present."

The Expo Association asserts that all necessary precautions have been taken, including installing methane gas emission devices at each facility.

Source: ANN