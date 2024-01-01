News On Japan
New Thrill Ride Unveiled at Osaka's Iconic Tower

OSAKA, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - To revitalize Osaka's Shinsekai area, the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower has introduced a new attraction: '3, 2, 1, aaaaaah!' Visitors can now experience the thrill of diving 40 meters from the tower's new 'Dive & Walk.'

This experiential attraction, which cost about 300 million yen to build, aims to attract both domestic and international tourists. It opened to the public on July 1st.

A tourist from Taiwan said, "I've never done this before, so I wanted to try it. It's very good!" Another tourist added, "He gave up! Too scary, right?" "Very."

The company that operates Tsutenkaku Tower hopes this new attraction will energize the area for the Osaka-Kansai Expo next year and contribute to its success.

Source: YOMIURI

New Thrill Ride Unveiled at Osaka's Iconic Tower

