Is a 4 Million Yen Pink Bench Too Expensive? Shibuya's Urban Oasis Revamp Sparks Debate

TOKYO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - A planned pink bench for a greenway redevelopment project in Shibuya, Tokyo, is stirring controversy due to its high cost.

110 Billion Yen Project

The 2.6-kilometer "Tamagawa Josui Former Waterway Greenway," passing through areas like Sasazuka and Yoyogi in Shibuya, has been cherished by locals as a green oasis in the city.

One local resident commented, "It's rare to have such a nature-rich area, so it's great for a change of scenery."

However, nearly 40 years after its completion, the greenway is showing signs of aging, prompting a redevelopment plan.

The project, with a total cost of approximately 110 billion yen, is a significant undertaking. Promotional videos show children cultivating crops in a new farm area and spaces designed for gatherings.

Another resident shared, "If it makes the area cleaner and more accessible, and if uneven surfaces are fixed, then it seems beneficial."

However, there are mixed feelings.

One local said, "I come here to walk and find peace, but if they alter too much, it might become uncomfortable. It's also sad to see so much tax money used."

A 4 Million Yen Bench?

The pink bench, made from reused materials like stone and brick, features high design elements, including curves and stair-like structures.

This year’s budget allocates 62.4 million yen for 15 benches, meaning each costs over 4 million yen.

Some greenway users are pleased. "The bench looks great. It would be convenient for lunch breaks and resting," one local said.

Another was less enthusiastic: "I really hope they reconsider. There must be better ways to spend that money."

In response to the criticism, Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe explained, "Since the materials are not standard products sold by suppliers, direct price comparisons are difficult. We aim to ensure appropriate pricing."

While the ward aims for a "design that attracts people," some locals remain uneasy.

One resident expressed concerns: "With many trees around, we already pick up a lot of cigarette butts. If more people gather, there could be issues like suspicious fires. It is a residential area, so it's worrisome."

Shibuya Ward plans to install security cameras and work with the police to implement safety measures.

Source: ANN

