Karin Fujiyoshi Leads New Film on High School Newspaper Club Drama

Jul 03 (News On Japan) - Karin Fujiyoshi of the idol group Sakurazaka46 makes her debut as a lead actress in the film "Rookie Reporter Torokko: If Not Me, Then Who!", which includes a theater manners commercial.

The drama, set in a high school newspaper club, follows the members as they uncover the school's hidden issues. The original concept was created by Shōtarō Miyagawa, a student at Nihon University College of Art's Film Department, as part of his coursework.

In the vibrant setting of a prestigious private high school, the school's newspaper club finds itself entangled in a web of hidden secrets and scandals. The story centers around Torokko, a determined and passionate rookie reporter, who is new to the school and the newspaper club. Torokko's relentless pursuit of the truth leads her to uncover dark and shocking realities that the school administration has long kept under wraps.

Driven by her motto, "If not me, then who?", Torokko inspires her fellow club members to join her in a daring quest to expose the corruption and injustice plaguing their school. As they dig deeper, the young reporters face numerous challenges, including threats from those who want to keep the truth buried and their own internal conflicts.

Directed by Keiichi Kobayashi, "Rookie Reporter Torokko: If Not Me, Then Who!" is a gripping drama that highlights the courage and resilience of young individuals who stand up against the odds to fight for justice. With a compelling script by Daisuke Ōno, based on an original concept by Shōtarō Miyagawa, the film showcases the talents of a stellar cast, including Karin Fujiyoshi of Sakurazaka46, Akari Takaishi, Rinka Kumada, and Tomo Nakai. Through its powerful narrative and dynamic performances, the film underscores the importance of integrity and the impact one determined individual can have on an entire community.

Source: シネマトゥデイ