Japan Expects Fewer Domestic Travelers This Summer

TOKYO, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - This summer, fewer people in Japan are expected to travel for vacation compared to last year, with high prices influenced by a weak yen being a contributing factor.

According to a survey released by major travel agency JTB, the number of people traveling during summer vacation is projected to decrease slightly from last year, reaching 69 million.

The top reason cited for not traveling was 'crowded conditions,' followed by 'financial constraints,' which was chosen by roughly 30% of respondents. This response saw a 2.6-point increase from last year, marking the highest growth rate among the reasons.

Additionally, about 20% of respondents mentioned 'high costs' as a reason for not traveling.

Furthermore, travel durations are expected to be shorter, and destinations are likely to be relatively closer. These trends suggest that high prices are significantly impacting summer vacation travel plans.

Source: TBS

