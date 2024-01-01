News On Japan
Travel

Talents, Influencers, and Social Workers: A New Approach in Nara’s Geisha District

NARA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - In the early Showa period, Nara’s "Motoryu" geisha district was bustling with activity. However, over time, it has gradually declined, leaving only Kiku, the mistress of the teahouse Tsuruya, as the last geisha. To prevent the lights of the district from going out, she has launched an innovative initiative to break tradition. We followed her efforts closely to see if this bold step could turn the situation around.

Sponsored Links

Kiku, while working in her primary job, has started a new project in her tea house. This project involves women from different professions, such as talents, influencers, and social workers, training to perform traditional arts. These women, unlike traditional trainees, continue their main jobs while participating in the project. This hybrid approach is meant to attract new interest in the geisha culture.

The women participating in Kiku’s project come from diverse backgrounds. One of them is an influencer with a large following on social media, another is a social worker at a hospital. Kiku is not looking to train traditional geishas but to foster a new kind of apprentice, combining traditional arts with modern careers. This approach allows participants to learn about Japanese traditions and culture while engaging directly with it.

In the early Showa period, the Motoryu district had over 200 geishas. However, as time passed, the number dwindled, leaving Kiku as the sole geisha. To revive the district, Kiku turned Tsuruya into a corporation, hiring geishas and apprentices as employees with guaranteed salaries. Though there was a period when the number of aspiring geishas increased, the COVID-19 pandemic brought new challenges, and many left due to the uncertain future.

Kiku received 30 applications for the project and selected three women. One of her selection criteria was having over 100,000 followers on social media, aiming to leverage their influence to promote the traditional culture of the geisha district.

Despite being a modern initiative, the participants are required to master the arts and etiquette of a geisha. They undergo rigorous training, practicing dances and learning the proper manners expected in the profession. Kiku has high expectations but acknowledges the challenges in balancing their main jobs and training.

Kiku, who debuted as a geisha at the age of 15, inherited Tsuruya from her late aunt. She has lived in Motoryu for 36 years and remains committed to preserving the geisha culture despite being the last one standing. The project aims to bridge the traditional and modern worlds, making the culture more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

On the day the project officially launched, over 50 people attended to witness the women’s performance. The event marked a significant step towards reviving the district, with Kiku hopeful that this new approach would breathe life back into Nara’s geisha culture.

The project has garnered support from various quarters, and Kiku remains determined to push forward, driven by her mission to keep the district alive. As the women continue their training and performances, there is a renewed sense of hope that the traditional yet evolving culture of the geisha will thrive once again in Nara.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

Explosion Site at Expo Opened to Media

The site of the methane gas explosion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue was opened to the media on Tuesday, revealing the area where the explosion occurred during restroom construction in March this year, when a spark from welding ignited flammable gas. It was found that methane gas had accumulated underground.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Talents, Influencers, and Social Workers: A New Approach in Nara’s Geisha District

In the early Showa period, Nara’s "Motoryu" geisha district was bustling with activity. However, over time, it has gradually declined, leaving only Kiku, the mistress of the teahouse Tsuruya, as the last geisha. To prevent the lights of the district from going out, she has launched an innovative initiative to break tradition. We followed her efforts closely to see if this bold step could turn the situation around.

Japan Expects Fewer Domestic Travelers This Summer

This summer, fewer people in Japan are expected to travel for vacation compared to last year, with high prices influenced by a weak yen being a contributing factor.

Japan's recent tourism boom is setting record figures and raising questions

Once an isolated country that had its doors closed to the outside world, keeping it out of tourists' reach for centuries, Japan has fallen into the opposite extreme in recent decades, becoming one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, visited by millions of tourists every year.

Gion Festival's Historic Lottery Ceremony Decides Parade Order

The traditional lottery ceremony determining the order of the floats for the Gion Festival, one of Japan's three major festivals, took place on Tuesday.

Is a 4 Million Yen Pink Bench Too Expensive? Shibuya's Urban Oasis Revamp Sparks Debate

A planned pink bench for a greenway redevelopment project in Shibuya, Tokyo, is stirring controversy due to its high cost.

140 People Stranded as Ferry Hits Pier in Hokkaido

In the early hours of July 2nd, a large ferry ran aground after colliding with a pier at Tomakomai Port in Hokkaido. The incident left 140 passengers and crew stranded on board for over 10 hours.

Foreign Tourists Undergo Showa-Era Experience in Abandoned School

In an abandoned school deep in the mountains of Chiba, locals are experimenting with foreign travellers, who are dressed up in school uniforms to have a 'Japanese School Experience,' in an effort to revive the town.

New Thrill Ride Unveiled at Osaka's Iconic Tower

To revitalize Osaka's Shinsekai area, the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower has introduced a new attraction: '3, 2, 1, aaaaaah!' Visitors can now experience the thrill of diving 40 meters from the tower's new 'Dive & Walk.'