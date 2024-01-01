News On Japan
Politics

Okinawa Locals Protest U.S. Military Sexual Assaults

NAHA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - A U.S. Marine was arrested on July 4 for allegedly groping a woman's breast on a staircase in Okinawa, sparking urgent protests over the lack of transparency in the handling of such incidents by local authorities.

Sponsored Links

The suspect, 22-year-old Sean Sabour, a private first class stationed at Camp Kinser, is accused of touching the chest of an unfamiliar woman in her twenties over her clothing around 8:30 a.m. in a commercial building in Naha City. Sabour denies the charges, according to police reports.

This latest incident adds to a troubling trend: since last year, five cases of sexual assault involving American soldiers have gone unreported to Okinawan authorities.

In response, a protest was held on July 4 by local residents demanding transparency and accountability. Hiroji Yamashiro, director of the "Don't Turn Okinawa Into a Battlefield Again" citizen's group, voiced the collective anger: 'We will not tolerate this injustice. What do they think of us Okinawans?'

One participant expressed sorrow and solidarity with the victims: 'The woman affected should be living a normal life, spending time with friends and family. It's heartbreaking as a fellow woman and as a mother.'

Miyuki Kamiya, another member of the same citizen's group, emphasized the emotional toll on the community: 'Okinawans are deeply hurt, angry, and sad. We urge for sincere engagement with our concerns and for our voices to be heard.'

The Okinawa Prefectural Assembly has adopted a resolution protesting to the U.S. government and a written opinion to the Japanese government, demanding apologies to the victims and the establishment of a swift information-sharing system regarding incidents involving U.S. military personnel.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi commented, 'Local governments must address crime prevention and residents' concerns. We are considering improvements in information-sharing practices.'

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Okinawa Locals Protest U.S. Military Sexual Assaults

A U.S. Marine was arrested on July 4 for allegedly groping a woman's breast on a staircase in Okinawa, sparking urgent protests over the lack of transparency in the handling of such incidents by local authorities.

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Debate on Tokyo's Costly Projection Mapping as Food Distribution Continues

In the upcoming Tokyo gubernatorial election, a key issue is incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike's projection mapping project.

Japan Drops Plan to Extend Pension Contributions by 5 Years

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has released the results of its "Fiscal Verification," a process conducted every five years to estimate the future levels of public pension benefits. The ministry has decided to withdraw its proposal to extend the national pension contribution period by five years in the upcoming pension system reform.

Explosion Site at Expo Opened to Media

The site of the methane gas explosion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue was opened to the media on Tuesday, revealing the area where the explosion occurred during restroom construction in March this year, when a spark from welding ignited flammable gas. It was found that methane gas had accumulated underground.

Osaka Faces Legal Challenge Over Whale Disposal Costs

A lawsuit has been filed by a civic group against the mayor of Osaka, demanding damages from the involved officials and contractors over the high costs of disposing of a whale that wandered into Osaka Bay and died. The city of Osaka has indicated it will contest the case.

Three Years Since the Coup: Japanese National Detained in Myanmar Over Rice Prices

It has been three years since Myanmar experienced a military coup. Although not a major tourist destination for Japanese citizens, over 300 Japanese companies have established operations in Myanmar.

Dollar hegemony will eventually collapse

In this chess game of the world economy, the dollar has always played a decisive role, reaping the harvest in the wheat fields of the world economy like a sharp scythe in the hands of the United States.

Japanese National Detained in Myanmar for Selling Rice at High Prices

Four individuals, including a Japanese national, have been detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than those regulated by the government.

Koike Slightly Ahead, Renho Closes In, Ishimaru Follows, Tamogami and Others Lag

According to JNN’s mid-campaign analysis of the Tokyo gubernatorial election set for voting on July 7, incumbent Yuriko Koike is slightly leading, while former Senator Renho is making significant gains.