Legendary Speed-Eater Bows Out After 24 Years of Competitions

TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - Takeru Kobayashi (46), who made a name for himself as the 'Speed-Eating King' with six consecutive victories in American hot dog eating contests, has announced his retirement from competitive eating.

Kobayashi faced his long-time rival, Joey Chestnut, in his "final match" in a hot dog eating contest held in Las Vegas on September 2. The result saw Chestnut take the victory, with Kobayashi commenting, "I feel like I've done everything I could."

On social media, Kobayashi expressed his gratitude in both Japanese and English, saying, "Thank you for supporting my 24 years of activity and today's stage," and added, "My goal was to turn eating into a sport, and I believe I have made that a reality."

Source: ANN