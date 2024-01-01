'Japan's Amalfi' Earmarks 1.6 Million Yen to Tackle Stray Dogs

Wakayama, Sep 05 (News On Japan) - Wakayama City has decided to tackle the stray dog issue in Japan's Amalfi with a firm approach, setting up early morning patrols and dog traps.

Wakayama Mayor Masahiro Obana expressed his strong determination, stating, "If large numbers of stray dogs gather, it causes anxiety. We need to take strong measures."

During a July interview in Saikazaki, Wakayama City, the reporting team encountered a stray dog about 1 meter long. The city estimates that around 40 to 50 stray dogs inhabit the area. Although no injuries have been reported so far, residents remain concerned.

Every evening, the dogs bark intensely for more than a minute, and as night falls, they form larger packs, their eyes glowing in the darkness.

Wakayama City has conducted patrols during the day and set traps, but capturing the dogs has proven challenging.

In response to the situation, on September 4th of this month, Mayor Obana announced new measures: "We will allocate funds for personnel costs to conduct early morning capture activities. Additionally, we will install improved traps that the dogs are less likely to avoid, even with minimal noise or discomfort."

The city has included approximately 1.6 million yen in a supplementary budget for early morning patrols and the installation of new traps with no steps, making them less intimidating for the dogs. The city also plans to warn against feeding the dogs unless it is for protection purposes. If approved by the city council in September, the measures will be implemented immediately.

Source: MBS