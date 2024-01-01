Expo Site’s Nearest Station, Yumeshima, to Open January 19 Next Year

OSAKA, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - A new Osaka Metro station, located nearest to the venue for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April next year, will begin operation on January 19.

The Osaka Metro Chūō Line provides the only direct rail access to the Yumeshima Expo site. During the event, up to 129,000 people are expected to use the station daily.

Construction is currently underway to extend the line approximately 3.2 kilometers from its current terminus at Cosmosquare Station to the new Yumeshima Station, which will serve as the closest station to the venue. On the 5th, Osaka Mayor Hideyasu Yokoyama announced that the station’s opening date has been confirmed for January 19.

Osaka Mayor Hideyasu Yokoyama:

“We are delighted to open this new station, where many people will pass through and experience the future of Osaka.”

Yumeshima is home to a container yard, and concerns about serious traffic congestion in the surrounding area have been raised. The new station is expected to ease transportation issues for those involved with the Expo.

Source: YOMIURI