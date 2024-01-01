Koizumi Pushes for Rapid Political Reforms

TOKYO, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - Shinjiro Koizumi has set his sights on running for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), aiming to achieve three major reforms within one year: 'political reform,' 'regulatory reform,' and 'expanding life choices.'

Koizumi announced his candidacy while visiting agricultural areas in Niigata Prefecture, where he expressed optimism about Japan's rice export prospects to markets such as the United States and Hong Kong. Despite positive feedback from local farmers, Koizumi is already facing resistance within the LDP.

Koizumi’s promise to implement political reform within a year has sparked debate. One of his key proposals includes abolishing political activity funds, known for their opaque use, and pushing for full transparency regarding unused funds. Additionally, he has vowed to address long-standing issues related to the public funding system, aiming for stricter accountability measures within the party.

Koizumi also highlighted his commitment to "unsparing regulatory reforms," which include reviewing employment regulations in large corporations, addressing wage disparities between regular and non-regular employees, and tackling Japan's labor shortage. He has proposed introducing measures to boost labor market fluidity, such as easing restrictions on layoffs while ensuring adequate support for reemployment.

With the official announcement for the LDP presidential election set for tomorrow, Koizumi remains the youngest candidate at 43 years old. Despite his proposals for bold reforms, Koizumi faces growing skepticism within the party. His opponents argue that such rapid changes could overwhelm government officials and question whether the reforms could realistically be achieved within his proposed timeframe.

Koizumi's vision for reform mirrors that of his father’s, but whether he can garner the necessary support within the party remains to be seen.

Source: ANN