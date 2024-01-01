New Hotel for Long-stay Foreigners to Open in Tokyo's Tsukiji

TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A new hotel targeting long-stay foreign visitors has been completed in Tokyo's Tsukiji area, as the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise at a record pace.

The "Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Tsukiji," set to open at the end of September, offers laundry machines, refrigerators, and microwave ovens in all 183 guest rooms.

Additionally, rooms designed for larger groups come equipped with kitchens.

Catering to inbound demand for stays of five nights or more, the hotel is also the first to allow guests with tattoos to use its public bath facilities from the time of opening.

With the Ginza-Tsukiji area offering good access to airports and being a popular destination among foreign tourists, the hotel aims to create an environment that enhances the comfort of long-term stays.

Source: ANN