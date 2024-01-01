News On Japan
Travel

New Hotel for Long-stay Foreigners to Open in Tokyo's Tsukiji

TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A new hotel targeting long-stay foreign visitors has been completed in Tokyo's Tsukiji area, as the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise at a record pace.

The "Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Tsukiji," set to open at the end of September, offers laundry machines, refrigerators, and microwave ovens in all 183 guest rooms.

Additionally, rooms designed for larger groups come equipped with kitchens.

Catering to inbound demand for stays of five nights or more, the hotel is also the first to allow guests with tattoos to use its public bath facilities from the time of opening.

With the Ginza-Tsukiji area offering good access to airports and being a popular destination among foreign tourists, the hotel aims to create an environment that enhances the comfort of long-term stays.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dragon's Tail Finds New Life at Crab Restaurant

The tail of the dragon on the signboard of 'Kinryu Ramen Dotonbori' in Osaka's Dotonbori area that was cut off after it extended into a neighboring property, has found a new home thanks to a nearby crab restaurant.

Japan's Land Prices Surge for 4th Straight Year

Land prices across Japan have been rising for four consecutive years, with North Kanto emerging as a key area of interest due to its favorable living conditions.

Sharp Unveils First EV With Extended Living Room

Sharp, a major home appliance manufacturer, has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV) as part of its move into the electric vehicle market, with a five-seater 'extended livingroom' EV Sharp van.

Yamaha President Injured, Daughter Arrested for Attempted Murder

Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Yamaha Motor, sustained minor injuries on Monday after being slashed in the arm at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Police have arrested his daughter, Hana Hidaka, who lives with him and is currently unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder.

School Staff Embezzles 8 Million Yen by Switching Chicken Thighs for Breasts

A school nutritionist in Fukushima embezzled Y7.98 million by using cheaper ingredients, such as replacing chicken thighs with breasts, to cut costs.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

New Hotel for Long-stay Foreigners to Open in Tokyo's Tsukiji

A new hotel targeting long-stay foreign visitors has been completed in Tokyo's Tsukiji area, as the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise at a record pace.

Tourists Thrilled by Largest Whirlpool of the Year in Naruto Strait

The Naruto Strait, located between Tokushima and Hyogo Prefectures, has entered the peak season for its largest whirlpool of the year, drawing large crowds of tourists.

Affordable Autumn Getaways: Shinkansen Tickets at Half Price!

The autumn travel season is finally here! In Hokkaido, Japan's 'earliest autumn leaves' have begun to appear. With many long weekends this fall, travel demand is expected to rise. We have thoroughly researched ways to travel affordably!

Noto Railway’s 'Storyteller Train' Begins Operation to Pass Down Memories of Earthquake

Noto Railway has started operating the 'Storyteller Train,' which conveys the memories of the areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Asakusa Samba Sizzles as Tokyo Dances Through Record Heatwave

A scorching late summer heatwave gripped Tokyo over the long weekend, coinciding with the Asakusa Samba Carnival, where dancers twirled through intense heat.

Godzilla Official Store Opens in Osaka

The third Godzilla official shop in Japan has opened in Daimaru Umeda, Osaka, specializing in merchandise from the popular tokusatsu series.

Tokyo Plans To Build World's Largest Fountain In Odaiba

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to construct a 150-meter-high, 250-meter-wide fountain in Odaiba Seaside Park, inspired by the Somei Yoshino, the city's official flower.

Bringing My Otters to the Most Beautiful Valley in Japan

We have traveled to many rivers throughout Japan, and the Atera Valley is by far the most beautiful of all the rivers I can take my otters to. (Aty)