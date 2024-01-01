News On Japan
Japanese Ambassador Visits Dalian Following Student Death

Dalian, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - Following the tragic stabbing and death of a child attending a Japanese school in China, Japanese Ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, visited a local city to urge the Chinese government to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals residing in the area, as concerns grew among the local Japanese community.

Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi "The most important premise is the safety and security of Japanese nationals living abroad."

According to accompanying sources, during his visit to Dalian, Liaoning Province, where many Japanese companies have established operations, Ambassador Kanasugi met with Party Secretary Xiong Mouping. He expressed concern that the incident could affect Japan-China relations and requested the Chinese government to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and crack down on extreme rhetoric spreading online.

Japanese business representatives, who also attended the meeting, echoed the demand, emphasizing that safety and security are essential for conducting business.

In response, Party Secretary Xiong reassured them that the situation was being taken seriously and explained measures being implemented to enhance security around the Japanese school.

Source: ANN

