Society

Woman in Floral Mini-Skirt Targets Zoo Outlets with Mysterious Tape

SHIZUOKA, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - Strange incidents involving a woman placing black tape on outlets have been occurring around zoos in the Izu area of Shizuoka Prefecture.

Surveillance footage captured a woman in a floral mini-skirt repeatedly engaging in suspicious behavior.

Over 80 outlets had black tape affixed to them at iZoo, an interactive zoo.

But the incidents didn’t stop there.

At around 9:30 a.m. on September 9th, a woman with long hair wearing a floral mini-skirt appeared alone. After suddenly crouching down, she quickly stood up and walked away. On closer inspection, something black could be seen in her right hand.

She was later seen crouching in various spots, seemingly doing something similar.

iZoo Director Shiroiwa Tsuyoshi: "It was black vinyl insulation tape. She kept putting it on."

A total of 86 outlets in the zoo had tape applied.

Tsuyoshi: "It was really a bother. I had no idea why this was happening. This is the first time we've experienced something like this."

The woman, believed to have spent about an hour applying the tape, left in a car afterward.

At around 11:30 a.m. the same day, a similar woman with long hair in a floral mini-skirt appeared at KawaZoo, which specializes in frog exhibits.

Seven outlets at KawaZoo were also found to have black tape applied, prompting the zoo’s director to file a report with the police.

On September 24th of this month, the Atagawa Tropical & Alligator Garden in Higashi-Izu also reported similar incidents.

Atagawa Tropical & Alligator Garden Director Kamiyama Hiroko: "There’s black tape on several outlets in the garden. It's truly baffling, and I don’t understand why someone would do this. We really want this behavior to stop."

The facility plans to file a police report.

Source: ANN

