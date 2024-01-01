Hakamada Case Ends With Acquittal After 58 Years

SHIZUOKA, Sep 26 (News On Japan) - The Hakamada case, a decades-long legal struggle, ended with an acquittal for Iwao Hakamada (88), who, along with his sister Hideko, fought for 58 years. Hakamada was suspected of the 1966 murder of a miso company executive’s family.

Approximately 70 kilometers from the courthouse in Shizuoka City, Hakamada spent his quiet days away from the excitement of the supporters celebrating the acquittal.

Supporter: "We just got a message that something good happened, Mr. Iwao."

It has been 58 years since the incident, 44 years since the death sentence was confirmed, and 10 years since the retrial was granted. It has been a long and arduous battle.

The ruling came shortly after 2 p.m. on September 26th. Just before delivering the verdict, the presiding judge invited Hakamada’s sister, Hideko (91), who was attending in his place, to listen from the witness stand, saying, "If you’d like, please listen here." The judge then declared Hakamada's acquittal.

Iwao was suspected of being the perpetrator of a 1966 incident in the former Shimizu City of Shizuoka Prefecture, where four members of a miso company executive's family were murdered. At that time, he was an employee of the company.

During the trial, the central issue was the "blood-stained clothing" found at the bottom of a miso tank one year and two months after the incident.

While the prosecution considered this irrefutable evidence, the defense focused on the color of the bloodstains, arguing that the reddish hue was unnatural and claiming the evidence was fabricated by the investigating authorities. They insisted on Hakamada's innocence.

On the morning of the ruling, Hideko carefully prepared herself.

Hakamada's Sister, Hideko Hakamada: "I tried to wear as much white as possible. After fighting for 58 years, it’s time to end this."

In the ruling on September 26th, the presiding judge acknowledged the clothing evidence as fabricated by the investigating authorities. Other confessions, reportedly recorded in interrogation documents, were also judged to have been obtained through inhumane questioning by the prosecution, amounting to substantial fabrication.

What remains is the prosecution's response.

The former presiding judge who granted the retrial and approved Hakamada's release on bail 10 years ago was also present.

Former Presiding Judge Hiroaki Murayama: "I hope Mr. Iwao and Ms. Hideko can finally rest. The prosecution should not appeal. If they do, it will face overwhelming criticism."

Source: ANN