First Trial for Egg Throwing Neighbor

GIFU, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - The first court hearing was held for a 53-year-old woman accused of throwing raw eggs at her neighbor's house in Kawabe, Gifu.

The victim at the time said: ‘I can't think of any particular reason for this. We don't interact, so there's no way for trouble to arise.’

In response to the prosecutor's assertion of a high risk of reoffending, the defendant, Ryoko Kagami (53), declared, ‘I will never throw eggs again.’ The reason for her statement was revealed in court.

Kagami opened the window and threw eggs at the neighboring house. She was charged with property damage for throwing raw eggs at the house.

According to the indictment and other sources, Kagami allegedly threw numerous raw eggs from November last year to August this year.

Ryoko Kagami: ‘I don't know about the "numerous times" mentioned.’

The prosecution pointed out that she threw eggs at least 80 times and, due to the high risk of reoffending, demanded a sentence of 2 years and 6 months in prison.

In response, Kagami stated: ‘I regret what I did this time. To avoid further troubling my family, I will never throw eggs again.’

The verdict will be handed down on October 31st.

Source: ANN