Crane Injures 4 Women at Osaka Music Festival

OSAKA, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - A camera crane collapsed at a music festival venue in Osaka, injuring at least four people.

According to the police and fire department, shortly before 2 p.m. on October 6th, a crane equipped with a camera fell into the audience area at the music festival being held in Izumiotsu City, Osaka Prefecture.

Several individuals, believed to have been beneath the crane, were caught in the incident. Four women in their 20s to 40s were taken to the hospital with head injuries, including bleeding.

All of the injured are reported to be conscious.

The police are currently investigating the situation at the time and looking into the cause of the crane's collapse by questioning the event organizers.

Source: ANN