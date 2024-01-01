Luxury Gourmet Ride: Sanriku Railway Serves Abalone and Matsutake

IWATE, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Sanriku Railway, a third-sector company operating along the coast of Iwate Prefecture, began offering the 'Awabi Train' and 'Matsutake Train' services on October 6th, featuring luxurious bento boxes filled with locally sourced abalone and matsutake mushrooms.

Reserved passengers from both inside and outside the prefecture indulged in the gourmet dishes while enjoying the scenic views from the train windows. This special event, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the railway's opening, will operate eight times in total until November 10.

Source: Kyodo