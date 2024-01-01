News On Japan
Former City Councilor Sentenced to 10 Years for COVID Loan Fraud

OSAKA, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - A former city councilor from Neyagawa City in Osaka Prefecture has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding the government of a significant sum through COVID-19 relief loans.

Mika Yoshiba, a 44-year-old former city councilor, was convicted for her involvement in three fraud cases. In January 2021, Yoshiba, along with an accomplice who has already been convicted, facilitated a public loan of 600 million yen for a medical corporation in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, from which they swindled 230 million yen as a commission fee.

Throughout the trial, Yoshiba consistently claimed her innocence, arguing that she had been deceived by the accomplice.

However, the Fukuoka District Court rejected her defense, stating that her claims were not only "unreasonable but highly suspicious." The court criticized her motives, highlighting her selfish pursuit of personal gain while serving as a public official, describing her actions as "reckless and self-centered." The court handed down a 10-year prison sentence, along with an order to pay restitution of approximately 1.98 billion yen, in line with the prosecution's request.

Source: YOMIURI

