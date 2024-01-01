News On Japan
Travel

Kyoto Wraps Pine Trees to Ward Off Winter Pests

KYOTO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - Traditional 'komo wrapping' was carried out to protect pine trees from pests in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on October 8th.

The komo wrapping of the pines took place at Sandanike Park in Fukuchiyama. Workers steadily tied the straw-made "komo" to around 100 pine trees planted around the pond using rough ropes.

The komo wrapping is a traditional method of preventing pine trees from dying. During winter, pests that gather in the komo to escape the cold are burned along with the komo before spring arrives, allowing pest control without the use of chemicals.

In recent years, some have questioned the effectiveness of this method. However, Sandanike Park continues the tradition as a seasonal event during "Kanro," one of the 24 solar terms marking the deepening of autumn. The pine trees, now wrapped with komo, are prepared early for the coming winter.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Former City Councilor Sentenced to 10 Years for COVID Loan Fraud

A former city councilor from Neyagawa City in Osaka Prefecture has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding the government of a significant sum through COVID-19 relief loans.

Former Empress Has Surgery On Fractured Thigh Bone

Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko underwent surgery on Tuesday at Tokyo University Hospital for a fracture in her right thigh bone. The surgery was successfully completed, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Ishiba Cabinet 'Photoshopped' Before Publication

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi revealed in a press conference that a group photo of the Ishiba Cabinet, taken on October 1st to commemorate its inauguration, had been slightly modified before being posted on the Prime Minister's Office website.

Crane Injures 4 Women at Osaka Music Festival

A camera crane collapsed at a music festival venue in Osaka, injuring at least four people.

Massive Solar Flare Raises Risk of Satellite and GPS Disruptions

Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has reported the occurrence of a major solar flare on October 3rd.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Spectacular Autumn Foliage Arrives in Northern Japan

A sharp drop in temperatures has marked the sudden arrival of the autumn travel season in Japan.

Kyoto Wraps Pine Trees to Ward Off Winter Pests

Traditional 'komo wrapping' was carried out to protect pine trees from pests in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on October 8th.

Shibuya and Shinjuku mayors make joint appeal over Halloween street drinking

The mayors of Tokyo's Shibuya and Shinjuku wards have urged people to refrain from drinking on the street during the Halloween period.

Kyoto’s City Buses Clogged with Suitcases

Kyoto has been grappling with the issue of over-tourism, a problem that has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic. As the peak tourist season approaches, what is the current situation in Kyoto?

Chiba City to Impose Fine for Pigeon Feeding

Narashino City in Chiba Prefecture is moving to regulate pigeon feeding with a 2,000-yen fine.

Chinese Tourists Flock to Japan's Izu

During China's 'Golden Week' holiday, millions of tourists swarmed popular destinations across the country, creating chaotic scenes. Many Chinese travelers extended their holiday abroad, flocking to Japan's Izu region.

Luxury Gourmet Ride: Sanriku Railway Serves Abalone and Matsutake

Sanriku Railway, a third-sector company operating along the coast of Iwate Prefecture, began offering the 'Awabi Train' and 'Matsutake Train' services on October 6th, featuring luxurious bento boxes filled with locally sourced abalone and matsutake mushrooms.

Osaka Aquarium Welcomes World's Largest Fish

A whale shark, the world's largest species of fish, has been relocated from a research facility in Kochi Prefecture to the Kaiyukan aquarium in Osaka and was opened to the public on October 3rd.