Kyoto Wraps Pine Trees to Ward Off Winter Pests

KYOTO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - Traditional 'komo wrapping' was carried out to protect pine trees from pests in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on October 8th.

The komo wrapping of the pines took place at Sandanike Park in Fukuchiyama. Workers steadily tied the straw-made "komo" to around 100 pine trees planted around the pond using rough ropes.

The komo wrapping is a traditional method of preventing pine trees from dying. During winter, pests that gather in the komo to escape the cold are burned along with the komo before spring arrives, allowing pest control without the use of chemicals.

In recent years, some have questioned the effectiveness of this method. However, Sandanike Park continues the tradition as a seasonal event during "Kanro," one of the 24 solar terms marking the deepening of autumn. The pine trees, now wrapped with komo, are prepared early for the coming winter.

Source: YOMIURI