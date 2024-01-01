Escaped Emu Found in Fukuoka Mountains

FUKUOKA, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - A one-year-old emu that had escaped from its enclosure in Fukuoka City has been safely captured in the mountains.

Led by its owner, the female emu, named Icchan, was guided down from the mountain where it had been roaming. Icchan stands approximately 1.8 meters tall and weighs around 80 kilograms.

Despite being on the loose for several days, Icchan showed no signs of weakness and descended the mountain, hopping along the hiking trail.

The emu went missing on October 7th, four days before it was found. Multiple calls were made to emergency services after people reported seeing the emu while hiking in the mountains.

The owner expressed relief: "I’m so glad it was finally found after four days. I was worried, and my blood pressure went up."

The emu was safely loaded into a vehicle and brought back to safety. Icchan descended the mountain alongside its owner.

Witnesses were stunned by the capture of the large bird.

One witness said, "I was shocked. It was about the size of a person, bigger than I expected. When I saw it being captured, it was so calm, it surprised me."

The same mountain had a similar incident in February 2024, when another emu escaped.

The owner explained, "Last time, it took about two weeks to catch the emu. It had weakened and passed away four days later. That time, it was winter, and there was no grass for it to eat. This time, there was plenty of grass, so I wasn’t worried about its food."

No injuries were reported in this recent emu escape.

Source: FNN