Rental Go-Kart Manager Busted for Unlicensed Foreign Driver

TOKYO, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - A rental go-kart company manager in Ota Ward, Tokyo, has been sent to prosecutors for allegedly allowing an unlicensed foreign tourist to drive a go-kart on public roads.

The man in his 40s, responsible for the rental go-kart company in Ota Ward, was referred to prosecutors last month on suspicion of violating road traffic laws by lending a go-kart to a foreign tourist without a valid driver's license, allowing them to drive on public roads.

According to investigators, the incident came to light after a foreign tourist driving a rental go-kart without a license was involved in an accident with a passenger car in April.

In questioning, the man reportedly stated, "I placed too much burden on a part-time worker with little experience, which led to lax checks on international driving permits."

Source: ANN