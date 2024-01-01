Antler Cutting Ceremony Starts in Nara

NARA, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - It's that time of year for deer in Nara to get their antlers cut to prevent the aggressive males, which become temperamental during the mating season, from injuring people.

The 'deer antler-cutting' ceremony has been held since the Edo period

When the shrine official, dressed in traditional attire, successfully cut the antlers, the audience erupted in applause.

(Audience member) "The deer were so fast." (Audience member) "I thought it was an amazing task."

This year, the number of deer-related incidents has more than doubled compared to last year, and the local government is urging people to be cautious and not approach the animals carelessly.

Source: MBS