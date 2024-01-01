Woman Calls Emergency 250 Times, Presses Paramedic for Relationship

OSAKA, Oct 24 (News On Japan) - A woman who made more than 250 emergency calls has been arrested, with reports suggesting she pressured a paramedic for a relationship.

The 27-year-old unemployed woman from Sennan City, Osaka Prefecture, was arrested inside an ambulance.

She is suspected of repeatedly making false emergency calls, claiming things like "I’m in pain" or "I feel sick."

In one instance, she reportedly pretended to be unwell by lying on the street, getting a passerby to call for help, and then pressuring the paramedics who responded to the scene into dating her.

The woman denies the allegations, saying "I don't remember, but I called because I wasn’t feeling well."

Source: ANN