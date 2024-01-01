Ginza Staff Kneel in Apology After Dispute with Chinese Tourist

TOKYO, Oct 25 (News On Japan) - A photo allegedly taken inside the luxury brand store Fendi in Ginza, Tokyo, shows four store employees kneeling in apology to a female customer holding Fendi business cards.

The incident began when a shopping dispute occurred at the Fendi store in Ginza involving a Chinese tourist.

According to a report by Hong Kong media, the trouble was first posted on Chinese social media by a woman who had visited the Fendi store in Ginza.

The article states that the Chinese woman tried on a black scarf immediately after entering the store and indicated her intent to purchase it.

A store employee left to check the stock, while the woman continued wearing the scarf.

Suddenly, another employee approached and, without any explanation, forcibly removed the scarf that the woman had been trying on.

The woman, enraged by the action, was later apologized to by four people, including the store staff, manager, and an interpreter, all kneeling down.

Hong Kong media reported that the Chinese woman had posted about her experience on Chinese social media under the title "Fendi Ginza Kneeling Apology."

The woman's post reads: The scarf I was trying on was ripped off without explanation. I was truly stunned. I never once demanded this kind of apology.

When the Japanese program It! contacted the woman for an interview, she responded, I have posted everything on social media. I will not respond to interviews.

The photo of the apology spread widely on Chinese social media. Reactions from Chinese tourists varied: It's common to kneel for service, said one, while another added, It was necessary to calm the situation. Others disagreed, saying, Unbelievable. Forcing this kind of apology is meaningless.

Fendi Japan commented on the incident, stating, We will refrain from making any further comments.

