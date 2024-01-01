News On Japan
Society

Three People Injured in Hiroshima Monkey Attack

HIROSHIMA, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - A monkey wearing a collar caused a major disturbance in Hiroshima Prefecture's Hatsukaichi City, leaving three people injured.

Footage captured in Hatsukaichi shows the monkey moving within a bamboo grove. A banana peel lies on the ground nearby, suggesting the animal is aware of the people observing it.

The monkey's mouth moves as it chews, occasionally shifting locations within the forest but without any intent to escape deeper into the woods, seemingly undisturbed by the attention. It appears to be wearing a collar.

Since October 25th, there have been numerous reports of monkey sightings in the area, with at least three people injured in encounters with the animal.

A resident who was attacked described the encounter: "I opened the door in the hallway, and there it was—the monkey was right there. As soon as I opened the door, it lunged."

On the morning of October 29th, the city and a local hunting association launched a capture operation. The efforts continued until around 3 p.m., when the monkey was finally captured in a brief moment and handed over to city authorities.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Japan's ruling and opposition parties engage in tug-of-war for Diet majority

Political parties in Japan are jockeying to form a majority in the Diet following an election that dealt a severe blow to the ruling coalition. A vote to name the prime minister is due to take place in the legislature in a few weeks.

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

Japanese Voter Turnout Drops to Third Lowest Post-War Level

Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Three People Injured in Hiroshima Monkey Attack

A monkey wearing a collar caused a major disturbance in Hiroshima Prefecture's Hatsukaichi City, leaving three people injured.

Naked Body of 20-Year-Old Found in Hokkaido Park: Police Investigate Possible Homicide

In a case where a man was found dead in a park in Hokkaido, police have identified the victim as a 20-year-old university student.

Mysterious Street Signs Leave Locals Puzzled

From a 'Sushi' sign on a crosswalk and vehicles passing under 'giant steel towers,' to narrow tunnels barely navigable by compact cars and an illuminated sign floating in Tokyo’s night sky -- each scene has an unusual story.

Shibuya's Halloween 'Lawless Zone'

As Halloween approaches, Tokyo's Shibuya district has become increasingly chaotic, with large crowds ignoring rules meant to curb unruly behavior.

Metal Theft Cases on the Rise: Roof of Shrine Disappears

At Nagusa Itsukushima Shrine, known as a sacred spot for Demon Slayer fans, most of the roof has gone missing. Copper sheets once hung from the roof, giving the shrine its dignified appearance.

Ginza Staff Kneel in Apology After Dispute with Chinese Tourist

A photo allegedly taken inside the luxury brand store Fendi in Ginza, Tokyo, shows four store employees kneeling in apology to a female customer holding Fendi business cards.

Shibuya Sees Return of 'Jibutarians'

Shibuya, long recognized as a vibrant hub for young people in Tokyo, is undergoing significant changes due to rapid urban redevelopment. With the influx of foreign tourists and increased congestion in public spaces, young people are finding fewer places to gather and relax.

Woman Calls Emergency 250 Times, Presses Paramedic for Relationship

A woman who made more than 250 emergency calls has been arrested, with reports suggesting she pressured a paramedic for a relationship.