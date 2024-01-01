Three People Injured in Hiroshima Monkey Attack

HIROSHIMA, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - A monkey wearing a collar caused a major disturbance in Hiroshima Prefecture's Hatsukaichi City, leaving three people injured.

Footage captured in Hatsukaichi shows the monkey moving within a bamboo grove. A banana peel lies on the ground nearby, suggesting the animal is aware of the people observing it.

The monkey's mouth moves as it chews, occasionally shifting locations within the forest but without any intent to escape deeper into the woods, seemingly undisturbed by the attention. It appears to be wearing a collar.

Since October 25th, there have been numerous reports of monkey sightings in the area, with at least three people injured in encounters with the animal.

A resident who was attacked described the encounter: "I opened the door in the hallway, and there it was—the monkey was right there. As soon as I opened the door, it lunged."

On the morning of October 29th, the city and a local hunting association launched a capture operation. The efforts continued until around 3 p.m., when the monkey was finally captured in a brief moment and handed over to city authorities.