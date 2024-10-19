Golden Snake Symbolizes Hopes for a Peaceful Year

Wakayama, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - A large ema board depicting next year’s zodiac sign, the snake, is currently under production at the Kumano Hongu Taisha Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture.

Measuring approximately 120 centimeters in height and 230 centimeters in width, the board is crafted from cedar wood.

In line with next year’s zodiac, the shrine’s chief priest designed a golden snake poised against a background of cherry blossoms, embodying strength and tranquility.

This year has seen natural disasters such as earthquakes and heavy rains. In hope that the coming year will bring calm, the words 'Peaceful Year' have been inscribed on the board.

Once completed, the large ema will be dried, waterproofed, and displayed in front of the main gate of Kumano Hongu Taisha Shrine on December 1st.

Source: YOMIURI