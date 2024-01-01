Manga Artist Tetsuya Chiba Receives Japan’s Order of Culture

TOKYO, Nov 04 (News On Japan) - On Culture Day, November 3rd, manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, 85, expressed his joy at receiving the Order of Culture from the Emperor, saying, 'I believe Osamu Tezuka would be the happiest for me right now.'

The Emperor awarded the Order of Culture to Chiba, known for the manga Ashita no Joe, along with poet Mutsuo Takahashi, 86, painter Toshio Tabuchi, 83, cellist Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, 82, and three others in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace.

In his address, the Emperor remarked, "I am genuinely pleased by your years of dedication, remarkable achievements, and contributions to advancing our culture."

Tetsuya Chiba "I believe Osamu Tezuka would be the happiest for me right now, seeing that (manga) is now recognized as part of our culture."

The Emperor, accompanied by the Empress, their daughter Princess Aiko, Prince Akishino and his wife, as well as their younger daughter Princess Kako, will meet with the award recipients for a discussion on November 5th.

Source: ANN