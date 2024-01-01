News On Japan
Society

Manga Artist Tetsuya Chiba Receives Japan’s Order of Culture

TOKYO, Nov 04 (News On Japan) - On Culture Day, November 3rd, manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, 85, expressed his joy at receiving the Order of Culture from the Emperor, saying, 'I believe Osamu Tezuka would be the happiest for me right now.'

The Emperor awarded the Order of Culture to Chiba, known for the manga Ashita no Joe, along with poet Mutsuo Takahashi, 86, painter Toshio Tabuchi, 83, cellist Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, 82, and three others in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace.

In his address, the Emperor remarked, "I am genuinely pleased by your years of dedication, remarkable achievements, and contributions to advancing our culture."

Tetsuya Chiba "I believe Osamu Tezuka would be the happiest for me right now, seeing that (manga) is now recognized as part of our culture."

The Emperor, accompanied by the Empress, their daughter Princess Aiko, Prince Akishino and his wife, as well as their younger daughter Princess Kako, will meet with the award recipients for a discussion on November 5th.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Destructive Shrimp Bloom Following Noto Peninsula Earthquake

In Toyama Bay, known as a 'natural fish preserve,' a small shrimp called the 'yokoebi' has seen an explosive surge since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, causing significant damage to brand fish species.

Sapporo Mountain Lodge Burns Down, 23 Hikers Safely Descend

A mountain lodge in Jozankei, Sapporo City, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night, forcing 23 hikers staying there to evacuate.

Tokyo Projection Mapping to Add Ads

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to project advertisements on the walls of its building through projection mapping, following criticism over the initiative’s high costs.

Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

Shibuya Halloween 2024

Following the main Halloween event on Thursday, Shibuya Ward's Chief remarked that while Halloween passed without significant disruption, 'engagement with foreign visitors remains a challenge for the future.' (Video Street View Japan)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Manga Artist Tetsuya Chiba Receives Japan’s Order of Culture

On Culture Day, November 3rd, manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, 85, expressed his joy at receiving the Order of Culture from the Emperor, saying, 'I believe Osamu Tezuka would be the happiest for me right now.'

Tokyo Police Nab Yamanote Line Train Thief

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a business bag containing cash and credit cards from an overhead rack inside a Yamanote Line train at JR Ikebukuro Station in early August.

Osaka police charge offender of tougher cycling regulations

A man found to be cycling under the influence of alcohol has been charged in Osaka City, western Japan, becoming the first to be penalized in Osaka Prefecture under newly tightened traffic regulations. (NHK)

The SHOCKING Truth About 'Oshi' Life in Japan

In Japan, idol culture is a huge part of the entertainment world. At live concerts, various teenage idol groups perform one after another, each with fans eagerly awaiting their favorite act. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Money Laundering Operation Busted, 11 Arrested

Eleven individuals suspected of laundering money gained through criminal activities were arrested for allegedly facilitating gambling through an online casino.

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Throwing Eggs at Neighbor

A woman who repeatedly hurled raw eggs at her neighbor's house in Kawabe, Gifu, has been sentenced to prison. In court, the woman explained her actions stemmed from 'insults being hurled at her almost daily.'

Johnny Somali, Notorious Japanese YouTuber, Assaulted in South Korea

Japanese ex-convict and notorious prank YouTuber Johnny Somali, born Ismail Ramsey Khalid, has made headlines again, this time for disruptive behavior in South Korea that ended in a public assault.

Red-Tinted River Baffles Sendai Locals

The Hirose River in Sendai City has turned a mysterious red, sparking local concern. Residents are puzzled, with some noting they've never seen anything like it before.