Osaka Ramps Up Tourist Tax to Tackle Overtourism

OSAKA, Nov 06 (News On Japan) - Osaka Prefecture’s legislative assembly approved an amendment on Tuesday to raise the accommodation tax imposed on travelers as a measure against overtourism.

The approved amendment, which aims to tackle overtourism, will increase the accommodation tax Osaka Prefecture levies on hotel guests by up to 200 yen. Currently, the tax is applied to accommodation rates of 7,000 yen or more per person per night, but under the new rules, it will apply to rates of 5,000 yen or more. The tax itself will also increase, from the current range of 100 to 300 yen, to between 200 and 500 yen.

Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura of Osaka Prefecture remarked, "We want to use these funds to enhance the city’s cleanliness and further promote Osaka’s appeal as a tourist destination."

The revised accommodation tax will be implemented following national approval and a public awareness period. With this change, Osaka Prefecture’s tax revenue is expected to increase from the current 2.5 billion yen to around 8 billion yen.

Source: YOMIURI

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

Japan Struggles to Find New Uses for Abandoned Schools

In recent years, approximately 450 schools close annually in Japan, with around 20% left unused. These unused schools face potential demolition as maintenance becomes unsustainable, prompting a response from the Ministry of Education, which has launched matching sites and events to promote new uses.

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Destructive Shrimp Bloom Following Noto Peninsula Earthquake

In Toyama Bay, known as a 'natural fish preserve,' a small shrimp called the 'yokoebi' has seen an explosive surge since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, causing significant damage to brand fish species.

Foreign Tourists Flock to Nikko's Hidden Spot

A hidden spot in Nikko, Kanmangafuchi, is becoming increasingly popular among foreign tourists, offering a unique escape into nature. Known for its rows of Jizo statues, green moss, and vibrant autumn foliage, Kanmangafuchi holds a two-star rating in the Michelin Green Guide and presents a mystical atmosphere that stands out from traditional sightseeing spots.

Hakone's 'Daimyo Procession' Brings Edo Period to Life

Hakone's famous Daimyo Procession was held on Sunday, delighting around 33,000 tourists.

Tokyo Projection Mapping to Add Ads

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to project advertisements on the walls of its building through projection mapping, following criticism over the initiative’s high costs.

Sapporo Mountain Lodge Burns Down, 23 Hikers Safely Descend

A mountain lodge in Jozankei, Sapporo City, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night, forcing 23 hikers staying there to evacuate.

End of an Era: Blue Lake Vanishes

Ninoike, a 3,067 meter lake once shining in cobalt blue near the summit of Mount Ontake, has entirely dried up, leaving only mud in its place.

Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

How to Best Navigate the Trains in Tokyo with Google Maps

If you need to get somewhere in Tokyo by train using Google Maps, this video is for you. Stay until the end for useful things to know when you are traveling or commuting by train in Japan. (GaijinPot)

Shibuya Halloween 2024

Following the main Halloween event on Thursday, Shibuya Ward's Chief remarked that while Halloween passed without significant disruption, 'engagement with foreign visitors remains a challenge for the future.' (Video Street View Japan)