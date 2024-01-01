Osaka Ramps Up Tourist Tax to Tackle Overtourism

OSAKA, Nov 06 (News On Japan) - Osaka Prefecture’s legislative assembly approved an amendment on Tuesday to raise the accommodation tax imposed on travelers as a measure against overtourism.

The approved amendment, which aims to tackle overtourism, will increase the accommodation tax Osaka Prefecture levies on hotel guests by up to 200 yen. Currently, the tax is applied to accommodation rates of 7,000 yen or more per person per night, but under the new rules, it will apply to rates of 5,000 yen or more. The tax itself will also increase, from the current range of 100 to 300 yen, to between 200 and 500 yen.

Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura of Osaka Prefecture remarked, "We want to use these funds to enhance the city’s cleanliness and further promote Osaka’s appeal as a tourist destination."

The revised accommodation tax will be implemented following national approval and a public awareness period. With this change, Osaka Prefecture’s tax revenue is expected to increase from the current 2.5 billion yen to around 8 billion yen.

Source: YOMIURI