News On Japan
Travel

Free Admission to Tokyo Disney Resort for Stockpiling Merch?

Nov 06 (News On Japan) - An image posted on Chinese social media has caused a stir, showing a recruitment ad offering free admission tickets to Tokyo Disney Resort in exchange for assistance with reselling exclusive merchandise.

Fans of Disney were disturbed by the posts, which feature rows upon rows of plush toys as if on display. These toys include popular characters such as Duffy, LinaBell, and StellaLou, all exclusive items sold at Tokyo DisneySea since November 2nd.

Upon viewing the video, Disney fans shared their suspicions about the uploader's intentions: Disney Fan: "Reselling. That’s all I see. The people who actually want these items can't get them… I've come to the park looking forward to buying these goods, and I can't forgive this. It's absolutely unforgivable."

Another video posted on Chinese social media depicted the exclusive merchandise section within DisneySea. Video Audio: "This is unbelievable. There's not a single one left on the shelf. It's worse than during the Lunar New Year or Valentine's." The influx of customers has led to scenes where women can be seen sitting on the floor, presumably exhausted. Video Audio: "That girl is sitting on the floor. She’s collapsed. It’s so tragic I can’t bear to watch."

Soon after, the exclusive goods, released just days earlier, began appearing on Chinese resale sites. Plush toy badges of LinaBell, originally priced at 2,700 yen, were listed for 10,000 yen, with some even priced as high as 25,000 yen. Despite limits on the number of items each person can buy, the massive purchases persist. One explanation is the use of recruited individuals specifically for purchasing these limited items.

Even before the items went on sale, recruitment ads circulated on social media, saying, "November 2nd and 3rd, free tickets. Meet at the entrance of DisneySea at 7:15 a.m. Assist with buying goods upon entry." These postings offered "free admission in exchange for help purchasing exclusive goods."

Disney fans have expressed outrage at this tactic of leveraging free admission to assist in stockpiling merchandise for resale. Disney Fan: "I think it’s wrong, and I don’t like it. I couldn’t do it myself. It's like one of those shady side gigs. The word 'free' definitely draws you in, but if you think about it, it’s too good to be true and kind of scary."

Meanwhile, some acknowledged the appeal of free admission despite not wanting to aid resellers. Teenager: "(With ticket prices going up, just hearing that would make me tempted. It’s appealing." Young Adult (20s): "I might go if they said it's free." Another Young Adult (20s): "I’d go too. If you ask if it’s okay or not, it’s not, but if someone approached me…"

In response, Oriental Land, the park operator, commented, "We prohibit the exchange or transfer of tickets among guests," and added, "To ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for all guests at Tokyo Disney Resort, we are working to improve the environment."

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Ramps Up Tourist Tax to Tackle Overtourism

Osaka Prefecture’s legislative assembly approved an amendment on Tuesday to raise the accommodation tax imposed on travelers as a measure against overtourism.

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

Japan Struggles to Find New Uses for Abandoned Schools

In recent years, approximately 450 schools close annually in Japan, with around 20% left unused. These unused schools face potential demolition as maintenance becomes unsustainable, prompting a response from the Ministry of Education, which has launched matching sites and events to promote new uses.

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Destructive Shrimp Bloom Following Noto Peninsula Earthquake

In Toyama Bay, known as a 'natural fish preserve,' a small shrimp called the 'yokoebi' has seen an explosive surge since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, causing significant damage to brand fish species.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Free Admission to Tokyo Disney Resort for Stockpiling Merch?

An image posted on Chinese social media has caused a stir, showing a recruitment ad offering free admission tickets to Tokyo Disney Resort in exchange for assistance with reselling exclusive merchandise.

Foreign Tourists Flock to Nikko's Hidden Spot

A hidden spot in Nikko, Kanmangafuchi, is becoming increasingly popular among foreign tourists, offering a unique escape into nature. Known for its rows of Jizo statues, green moss, and vibrant autumn foliage, Kanmangafuchi holds a two-star rating in the Michelin Green Guide and presents a mystical atmosphere that stands out from traditional sightseeing spots.

Hakone's 'Daimyo Procession' Brings Edo Period to Life

Hakone's famous Daimyo Procession was held on Sunday, delighting around 33,000 tourists.

Tokyo Projection Mapping to Add Ads

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to project advertisements on the walls of its building through projection mapping, following criticism over the initiative’s high costs.

Sapporo Mountain Lodge Burns Down, 23 Hikers Safely Descend

A mountain lodge in Jozankei, Sapporo City, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night, forcing 23 hikers staying there to evacuate.

End of an Era: Blue Lake Vanishes

Ninoike, a 3,067 meter lake once shining in cobalt blue near the summit of Mount Ontake, has entirely dried up, leaving only mud in its place.

Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

How to Best Navigate the Trains in Tokyo with Google Maps

If you need to get somewhere in Tokyo by train using Google Maps, this video is for you. Stay until the end for useful things to know when you are traveling or commuting by train in Japan. (GaijinPot)