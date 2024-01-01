Free Admission to Tokyo Disney Resort for Stockpiling Merch?

Nov 06 (News On Japan) - An image posted on Chinese social media has caused a stir, showing a recruitment ad offering free admission tickets to Tokyo Disney Resort in exchange for assistance with reselling exclusive merchandise.

Fans of Disney were disturbed by the posts, which feature rows upon rows of plush toys as if on display. These toys include popular characters such as Duffy, LinaBell, and StellaLou, all exclusive items sold at Tokyo DisneySea since November 2nd.

Upon viewing the video, Disney fans shared their suspicions about the uploader's intentions: Disney Fan: "Reselling. That’s all I see. The people who actually want these items can't get them… I've come to the park looking forward to buying these goods, and I can't forgive this. It's absolutely unforgivable."

Another video posted on Chinese social media depicted the exclusive merchandise section within DisneySea. Video Audio: "This is unbelievable. There's not a single one left on the shelf. It's worse than during the Lunar New Year or Valentine's." The influx of customers has led to scenes where women can be seen sitting on the floor, presumably exhausted. Video Audio: "That girl is sitting on the floor. She’s collapsed. It’s so tragic I can’t bear to watch."

Soon after, the exclusive goods, released just days earlier, began appearing on Chinese resale sites. Plush toy badges of LinaBell, originally priced at 2,700 yen, were listed for 10,000 yen, with some even priced as high as 25,000 yen. Despite limits on the number of items each person can buy, the massive purchases persist. One explanation is the use of recruited individuals specifically for purchasing these limited items.

Even before the items went on sale, recruitment ads circulated on social media, saying, "November 2nd and 3rd, free tickets. Meet at the entrance of DisneySea at 7:15 a.m. Assist with buying goods upon entry." These postings offered "free admission in exchange for help purchasing exclusive goods."

Disney fans have expressed outrage at this tactic of leveraging free admission to assist in stockpiling merchandise for resale. Disney Fan: "I think it’s wrong, and I don’t like it. I couldn’t do it myself. It's like one of those shady side gigs. The word 'free' definitely draws you in, but if you think about it, it’s too good to be true and kind of scary."

Meanwhile, some acknowledged the appeal of free admission despite not wanting to aid resellers. Teenager: "(With ticket prices going up, just hearing that would make me tempted. It’s appealing." Young Adult (20s): "I might go if they said it's free." Another Young Adult (20s): "I’d go too. If you ask if it’s okay or not, it’s not, but if someone approached me…"

In response, Oriental Land, the park operator, commented, "We prohibit the exchange or transfer of tickets among guests," and added, "To ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for all guests at Tokyo Disney Resort, we are working to improve the environment."

Source: FNN