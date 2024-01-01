'Don Juan of Kishu' Trial Sees Ex-Wife Testifies on Meth Connection

Wakayama, Nov 09 (News On Japan) - In the trial concerning the murder of a wealthy man known as 'The Don Juan of Kishu,' his ex-wife has testified about her involvement with illegal drugs.

The defendant, 28-year-old Sudo Saki, stands accused of murdering her former husband, 77-year-old Nozaki Kosuke, by giving him a lethal dose of methamphetamine at his home in Wakayama Prefecture in May 2018. Sudo, however, maintains her innocence in court.

During questioning on October 8th, Sudo claimed that Nozaki had asked her to “buy methamphetamine.” She explained that, after purchasing it from a dealer and handing it to him, he told her, “It’s fake. I’ll never rely on you again.”

Two more rounds of questioning are scheduled, with close attention on how Sudo will respond to the prosecution's inquiries.

Source: ANN