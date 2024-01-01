News On Japan
'Don Juan of Kishu' Trial Sees Ex-Wife Testifies on Meth Connection

Wakayama, Nov 09 (News On Japan) - In the trial concerning the murder of a wealthy man known as 'The Don Juan of Kishu,' his ex-wife has testified about her involvement with illegal drugs.

The defendant, 28-year-old Sudo Saki, stands accused of murdering her former husband, 77-year-old Nozaki Kosuke, by giving him a lethal dose of methamphetamine at his home in Wakayama Prefecture in May 2018. Sudo, however, maintains her innocence in court.

During questioning on October 8th, Sudo claimed that Nozaki had asked her to “buy methamphetamine.” She explained that, after purchasing it from a dealer and handing it to him, he told her, “It’s fake. I’ll never rely on you again.”

Two more rounds of questioning are scheduled, with close attention on how Sudo will respond to the prosecution's inquiries.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Worldwide

Nissan Motor Co. has announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally in response to declining business performance.

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Whale Shark Found Dead in Local River

A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

MORE Society NEWS

Founder of Video Site FC2 Arrested for Obscene Videos

The founder of video-sharing site FC2 was arrested Thursday upon returning to Kansai Airport on suspicion of posting obscene videos on the site in 2013.

Japan comedian Matsumoto Hitoshi withdraws libel suit against publisher

Popular Japanese comedian Matsumoto Hitoshi has dropped a defamation lawsuit against a publisher and one of its magazine editors over an article accusing him of sexually assaulting two women. (NHK)

South Korean Brothers Arrested for Trashing Roppongi Hotel Suite

Two South Korean nationals, Sangmyung Lee (47) and his younger brother Chungmyung Lee (45), have been arrested following a destructive incident in the Presidential Suite of the luxury Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi.

Over 400 Women Allegedly Victimized by Tokyo Spa Owner

A relaxation spa owner in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward has been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts against female clients, with authorities estimating over 400 potential victims.

Investigation into the Roots of Suzuki

In Japan, the 'Suzuki' surname ranks as the country's second most common, following 'Sato.' The origins of this widespread name can be traced back to Kumano faith and its spread across the nation, with roots at the Fujishiro Shrine in Wakayama Prefecture's Kainan City.

Traditional Sake Brewing Nears UNESCO Heritage Status

Japan’s traditional sake brewing has taken a step closer to being recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. UNESCO's Evaluation Body, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has recommended that Japan’s “traditional sake brewing” practices, including sake, shochu, and awamori production, be registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs.