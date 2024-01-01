Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

With the Christmas market open and the weekend drawing crowds, the Skytree is bustling with people. Currently, about 40% of Skytree’s visitors are foreign tourists, many of whom come from non-English-speaking countries, making multilingual service a key challenge.

The experimental device being introduced at the ticket counter from November 11th is called the "VUEVO Display." It can translate up to 100 languages and display subtitles on screen in real-time.

Tourist from Peru: "It's so cool. The translations were very fast and accurate."

Tourist from India: "It's very convenient. I think it's helpful not only for tourists but also for operators."

Since the subtitles are projected on a transparent display, staff can maintain eye contact and gauge expressions while interacting.

Hiroshi Hashimoto, Planning Manager at Tobu Tower Skytree Co., Ltd., said, "We hope each interaction creates lasting memories, encouraging visitors to return to Japan and Skytree."

Tokyo Skytree is considering expanding the installation of this technology in more locations in the future.

Source: FNN