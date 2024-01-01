News On Japan
Travel

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

With the Christmas market open and the weekend drawing crowds, the Skytree is bustling with people. Currently, about 40% of Skytree’s visitors are foreign tourists, many of whom come from non-English-speaking countries, making multilingual service a key challenge.

The experimental device being introduced at the ticket counter from November 11th is called the "VUEVO Display." It can translate up to 100 languages and display subtitles on screen in real-time.

Tourist from Peru: "It's so cool. The translations were very fast and accurate."

Tourist from India: "It's very convenient. I think it's helpful not only for tourists but also for operators."

Since the subtitles are projected on a transparent display, staff can maintain eye contact and gauge expressions while interacting.

Hiroshi Hashimoto, Planning Manager at Tobu Tower Skytree Co., Ltd., said, "We hope each interaction creates lasting memories, encouraging visitors to return to Japan and Skytree."

Tokyo Skytree is considering expanding the installation of this technology in more locations in the future.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

Mt. Fuji Trials Electric Self-Driving Buses

An autonomous driving experiment for electric vehicle (EV) buses is underway in mountainous terrain for the first time in Japan.

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.

Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Worldwide

Nissan Motor Co. has announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally in response to declining business performance.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Foreign Tourists Immerse in Japan's Nighttime Economy

The rising number of foreign tourists has spurred growth in Japan’s inbound tourism market. A key to enhancing the experience of these visitors lies in the 'nighttime economy,' which focuses on leisure activities.

World Street Performers Gather in Kanagawa

In front of Hon-Atsugi Station's shopping street in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, 32 groups of street performers from both Japan and abroad -- including the Netherlands, Ukraine, and China -- gathered on Saturday to putting on a wide range of performances.

Luxury on Rails: ‘The Royal Express’

The Royal Express, a luxurious sightseeing train featuring a lavish interior, is set to depart from Yokohama on Friday.

Roppongi Hills Christmas 2024

It's that magical time of year again—Christmas at Roppongi Hills! Join me on a mesmerizing walk down the illuminated Keyakizaka-dori St, where Tokyo Tower glows beautifully in the background, creating one of Tokyo's most iconic holiday scenes. (Video Street View Japan)

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Mount Fuji's First Snowfall Spotted

Snow was spotted on the Shizuoka side of Mount Fuji's (3,776 meters) summit on the morning of October 6th, confirmed by a Kyodo News reporter.

Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

Exploring Wakayama City | Osaka Side-Trip

In this video, we take you on a one day side-trip from Osaka to Wakayama Prefecture, where we will explore a scenic port town and an impressive castle. (japan-guide.com)