Father and Son Arrested After Heated Dispute with Frying Pan

HOKKAIDO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - An 88-year-old father and his 60-year-old son were arrested in Kushiro, Hokkaido, after a violent dispute where the father allegedly threatened the son with a knife, and the son retaliated by hitting his father with a frying pan, causing minor injuries.

According to the father’s statement, "There’s no mistake that I threatened him by holding a knife up to him."

Meanwhile, the son is suspected of retaliating by hitting his father with a frying pan, causing minor injuries. The son admitted, "It’s true that I hit him with the frying pan."

The confrontation took place at a restaurant where the father works as a chef and the son is the manager. Both men were taken into custody by the police but were later released.

Source: ANN

