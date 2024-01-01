Town Revitalization Effort Brings 'Yokai' Wedding to Life

HYOGO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - A unique wedding ceremony recently took place in Fukusaki Town, Hyogo Prefecture, where efforts are underway to revitalize the town through the allure of 'yokai' (supernatural creatures in Japanese folklore).

The newlyweds, beginning their life together, were honored by none other than Gajiro, a “yokai” character known as the Kappa, who delivered their wedding rings.

Fukusaki is the birthplace of Kunio Yanagita, a renowned folklore scholar known for his studies of yokai, and the town has capitalized on this heritage by promoting yokai-themed events to attract visitors.

As part of the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Gajiro’s debut, a wedding plan with Gajiro as a witness was gifted to the couple chosen from applicants.

“The fact that Gajiro safely brought the rings over was a relief,” said the bride.

“Gajiro wishes you a long and happy life together,” commented a Fukusaki Town official.

With Gajiro’s blessing, the wedding venue was filled with smiles.

Source: KTV NEWS