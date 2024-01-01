First 'Rose of Versailles' Manhole Covers Appear in Chiba’s Kashiwa

KASHIWA, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - Manhole covers featuring characters from Riyoko Ikeda’s popular manga The Rose of Versailles were unveiled on November 11th at three locations within Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

According to city officials, these are the first manhole covers of their kind in Japan. Ikeda has a personal connection to the area, having spent over 20 years there from her middle school years. The city organized this project as part of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Kashiwa's incorporation.

Source: Kyodo