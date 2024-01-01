News On Japan
First 'Rose of Versailles' Manhole Covers Appear in Chiba’s Kashiwa

KASHIWA, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - Manhole covers featuring characters from Riyoko Ikeda’s popular manga The Rose of Versailles were unveiled on November 11th at three locations within Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

According to city officials, these are the first manhole covers of their kind in Japan. Ikeda has a personal connection to the area, having spent over 20 years there from her middle school years. The city organized this project as part of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Kashiwa's incorporation.

Source: Kyodo

Japan Looks to Limit Continuous Work

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's advisory panel has outlined a proposal for amending the law to prohibit working more than 14 consecutive days. Under the current system, workers can technically work up to 48 days in a row through a system known as 'four-day-off-per-four-weeks,' while labor agreements also allow for holiday work, meaning there are no effective restrictions on consecutive workdays.

USJ to Open 'Donkey Kong Country' in December

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has announced that the new 'Donkey Kong Country' area will open on December 11th, expanding the 'Super Nintendo World' by 1.7 times.

Japan Plans to Raise Teacher Pay

Japan's Finance Ministry presented a plan on November 11th during the Fiscal System Council to gradually increase the 'teacher adjustment allowance' --currently awarded as a substitute for overtime pay -- from its current 4% of monthly salary to 10% over a span of five years.

Satellite Malfunction Leaves Japan Weather Images Unavailable

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is currently experiencing issues displaying images from the Himawari weather satellite on its official website. Efforts are underway to identify the cause and restore normal service, but the timeline for recovery remains unclear.

A Journey Through Osaka's Architectural Heritage

The "Ikefes" festival in Osaka invites visitors to explore over 100 historic buildings for free, showcasing the city’s architectural heritage from historic landmarks to modern structures.

Foreign Tourists Immerse in Japan's Nighttime Economy

The rising number of foreign tourists has spurred growth in Japan’s inbound tourism market. A key to enhancing the experience of these visitors lies in the 'nighttime economy,' which focuses on leisure activities.

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

World Street Performers Gather in Kanagawa

In front of Hon-Atsugi Station's shopping street in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, 32 groups of street performers from both Japan and abroad -- including the Netherlands, Ukraine, and China -- gathered on Saturday to putting on a wide range of performances.

300-Year-Old Japanese Celebration | Day-Trip from Tokyo to the Sawara Grand Festival!

One of the biggest float festivals in the Kanto Region, the Sawara Grand Festival has over 300 years of history and is a UNESCO Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property.

Luxury on Rails: ‘The Royal Express’

The Royal Express, a luxurious sightseeing train featuring a lavish interior, is set to depart from Yokohama on Friday.

Roppongi Hills Christmas 2024

It's that magical time of year again—Christmas at Roppongi Hills! Join me on a mesmerizing walk down the illuminated Keyakizaka-dori St, where Tokyo Tower glows beautifully in the background, creating one of Tokyo's most iconic holiday scenes. (Video Street View Japan)

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.