Famed Hot Spring Struggles to Handle Visitor Surge

YAMAGATA, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Ginzan Hot Springs in Yamagata, known for its Taisho-era charm, is now at peak season for autumn foliage. While this secluded onsen town is a well-known destination in the Tohoku region, an influx of foreign tourists has led local officials to implement restrictions on day visitors starting next month.

The nostalgic townscape of Ginzan Hot Springs in Obanazawa City, Yamagata, features rows of retro buildings. Here, visitors find a scenic escape that resonates with Japan's history, stemming from the storied Nobeoka Ginzan silver mine, which dates back over 500 years.

A tourist from Saitama commented, “It feels like a hidden treasure; the atmosphere is just perfect.”

However, rising popularity has brought unforeseen challenges, leading the Ginzan Hot Springs Association to enact preventative measures.

"We feel the current state isn't sustainable as a tourist destination," said Eiji Wakimoto, the association’s chairman.

The bustling winter tourism season has reached new heights, prompting the question: what exactly is happening at Ginzan Hot Springs?

From Hidden Gem to Global Attraction: Foreign Tourists Arrive in Droves

As autumn colors reach their prime, Ginzan Hot Springs is bustling with tourists, particularly foreign visitors.

Vanessa, an Austrian staying in Japan for work, said, “Beautiful, with retro buildings and a river.”

Sebastian, her partner, a lover of hot springs, noted, “LOVE onsen,” while relaxing in a free footbath.

Ginzan’s allure has captivated many. Tucked in Yamagata’s mountains, this “hidden gem” is gaining international fame.

Vanessa explained, “We learned about it through numerous YouTube and Instagram videos on Ginzan.”

Sebastian added, “It’s really popular.”

A Taiwanese tour group commented on Ginzan’s widespread exposure in Taiwan through media and Japanese dramas.

A guide from a Taiwanese travel agency said, “Our Ginzan tours are almost fully booked,” noting that bookings fill up about a year in advance.

Trouble Emerges as Overcrowding Causes Road Hazards

With Ginzan’s rising popularity, free parking areas are overwhelmed, creating several issues.

In winter, Ginzan transforms into a snowy wonderland, attracting the largest crowds. Wakimoto mentioned a sharp increase in foreign visitors.

The historic Furuyakaku Inn, operated by Wakimoto’s family for over 400 years, is almost fully booked on weekends through February.

However, the surge in day visitors has led to frequent incidents on the narrow, icy approach road, where vehicles and tour buses struggle with icy conditions.

“Cars slip and end up skidding sideways, often hitting buildings,” Wakimoto explained.

Some drivers, parking precariously on snowbanks, risk sliding into the adjacent river.

Entry Limits and Regulations on the Horizon

Rescue work, often conducted by local residents and staff, has become a regular necessity, particularly for visitors without snow tires.

In response, the association will implement car and entry restrictions for the first time this winter. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., day visitors will be limited to 100 people per hour, and private cars will be restricted.

“Our aim is to preserve the charm of the town while enhancing its appeal,” Wakimoto noted.

However, logistical and legal challenges with transport operators mean these measures may not be feasible by next month as planned.

Following the announcement, the association received complaints, though Wakimoto clarified, “It’s not that we don’t want visitors; we just want them to enjoy the experience at a slower pace.”

Source: ANN

