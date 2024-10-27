Hyogo Governor Secures Re-Election

KOBE, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - Former Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito has secured re-election following the gubernatorial election triggered by his resignation.

Saito, 47, ran as an independent candidate in the re-election bid. Exit polls and trend analyses conducted by MBS confirmed his victory.

The election was called after Saito faced allegations of workplace harassment against prefectural employees. These allegations led the Hyogo Prefectural Assembly to pass a no-confidence motion, resulting in his resignation.

This election saw a record seven candidates vying for the position, with early voting turnout reaching its highest level ever. By 7:30 p.m. on election day, total voter turnout exceeded 50% for the first time in 11 years, reflecting heightened public interest.

Attention now turns to how Saito will navigate his relationship with the prefectural assembly, which unanimously passed the no-confidence motion against him.

Source: TBS