Politics

Hyogo Governor Secures Re-Election

KOBE, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - Former Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito has secured re-election following the gubernatorial election triggered by his resignation.

Saito, 47, ran as an independent candidate in the re-election bid. Exit polls and trend analyses conducted by MBS confirmed his victory.

The election was called after Saito faced allegations of workplace harassment against prefectural employees. These allegations led the Hyogo Prefectural Assembly to pass a no-confidence motion, resulting in his resignation.

This election saw a record seven candidates vying for the position, with early voting turnout reaching its highest level ever. By 7:30 p.m. on election day, total voter turnout exceeded 50% for the first time in 11 years, reflecting heightened public interest.

Attention now turns to how Saito will navigate his relationship with the prefectural assembly, which unanimously passed the no-confidence motion against him.

Source: TBS

Teachers in Japan Demand Better Pay and Conditions

Education groups in Japan representing 23 organizations issued an urgent statement criticizing a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to gradually raise the 'teaching adjustment allowance' to 10% as part of work reform measures. The proposal was deemed 'unrealistic,' sparking opposition from educators.

Ferrari Auctioned for Over 170 Million Yen, Sets New Record

A Ferrari seized from a tax delinquent was auctioned by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, fetching over 170 million yen, the highest bid ever recorded for such an auction.

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency, Lowest in History

EF Education First, a global education organization, published this year’s English Proficiency Index on Wednesday, ranking nations worldwide. Japan’s ranking stood at 92nd among 116 countries and regions, continuing a 14-year trend of record lows.

Ishiba Cabinet Appoints Former Idols as Parliamentary Secretaries

The Ishiba Cabinet announced its appointments for vice ministers and parliamentary secretaries on November 13th, selecting Akiko Ikuina and Eriko Imai, both former idols and current members of the House of Councillors.

Japan’s Largest Escort Vessel Kaga Conducts Training with Stealth Fighters

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) recently showcased training exercises involving state-of-the-art stealth fighter takeoffs and landings on its largest escort vessel, the Kaga, which is being modified for aircraft carrier capability.

PM Ishiba apologizes to LDP lawmakers for poor election results

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru has apologized to lawmakers of his Liberal Democratic Party for its poor results in last month's Lower House elections and called on them to unite. (NHK)

Land minister Saito Tetsuo to take helm of Japan's Komeito party

The junior party of Japan's ruling coalition, Komeito, is set to appoint land minister Saito Tetsuo as the new chief representative this week. (NHK)

Former Japan Ambassador to be Secretary of State?

Speculation about Trump's new administration, set to take office in January, has already begun. Among the potential appointees is Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is being considered for Secretary of State.

Asian leaders react to Trump's win

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru says he respects the democratic choice of the American people. Ishiba said: "I hope to further bolster the Japan-US alliance to a higher level while closely coordinating with the next president. I want to make efforts to contact Trump as soon as possible." (NHK)

Japanese politics faces uncertainty after electoral deadlock

The snap election for Japan’s Lower House on 27 October 2024 produced a hung parliament with no political party or coalition receiving a majority, throwing Japanese politics into uncertainty and potential political instability. (East Asia Forum)

North Korea announces ICBM launch, Japan and US condemn it

North Korea's state-run media has announced it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday morning. Japan and the United States have strongly condemned it. (NHK)