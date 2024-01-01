Mount Fuji Railway Plan Scrapped, 'Fuji Tram' Proposed

Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Yamanashi Prefecture announced the abandonment of its 'Mount Fuji Railway Plan,' which aimed to connect the base of Mount Fuji to the Fifth Station via a next-generation tram system.

The decision comes amidst strong local opposition citing environmental concerns and high costs.

The original plan sought to address environmental degradation caused by emissions from private cars and tour buses. The proposal involved the construction of a light rail transit (LRT) system to connect the base and the Fifth Station of Mount Fuji. However, the project faced backlash due to concerns over the environmental impact of laying tracks and the substantial costs involved. A petition with approximately 70,000 signatures and a request to cancel the plan were submitted to the prefecture.

In response, the prefecture has proposed an alternative: the "Fuji Tram." This system, which operates without rails using rubber tires, is expected to significantly reduce costs and minimize environmental impact during construction.

Looking ahead, the prefecture aims to develop a comprehensive transportation network centered around a new station that will serve the future Linear Chuo Shinkansen.