Asakusa to Host 'Longest Shopping Street in Japan'

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A new shopping street, set to be Japan's longest, will open in Tokyo's Asakusa area on November 20th. Spanning 3 kilometers, it aims to surpass Osaka's Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street, which currently holds the title at 2 kilometers.

The shopping street's highlight will be its focus on ramen, featuring around 20 ramen shops. Branded as a 'Ramen Street,' it is expected to attract a significant influx of visitors, with organizers aiming to double the current numbers. The project seeks to expand foot traffic beyond central Asakusa, contributing to the area's overall revitalization.

Source: TBS

Microsoft Opens AI Research Hub in Tokyo

Microsoft, the American tech giant, has established a research facility in Tokyo aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) research and fostering collaboration with universities and companies.

Mount Fuji Railway Plan Scrapped, 'Fuji Tram' Proposed

Yamanashi Prefecture announced the abandonment of its 'Mount Fuji Railway Plan,' which aimed to connect the base of Mount Fuji to the Fifth Station via a next-generation tram system.

Toyota Advances Hydrogen Tech With Hybrid Engine Development

Hydrogen, anticipated as the next-generation automotive fuel, is seeing accelerated efforts for its real-world implementation. Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled its first hybrid vehicle that combines a hydrogen-powered engine and an electric motor, announcing plans to conduct on-road tests starting next spring.

Teachers in Japan Demand Better Pay and Conditions

Education groups in Japan representing 23 organizations issued an urgent statement criticizing a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to gradually raise the 'teaching adjustment allowance' to 10% as part of work reform measures. The proposal was deemed 'unrealistic,' sparking opposition from educators.

Mt. Ninouji Autumn Panorama

Located in the northern part of the Echigo Mountain Range, this iconic mountain in Shibata is among Japan's '200 Famous Mountains.' It has long been a site of religious significance, with the Ninouji Shrine—designated as a Registered Tangible Cultural Property in March 2024—situated at the trailhead.

Nine Months and 46,000 Kilometers to Tokyo

An Egyptian man has successfully traveled overland from Cairo to Tokyo without using an airplane, completing a journey spanning nine months and over 46,000 kilometers.

China Considers Resuming Visa-Free Travel From Japan

The Chinese government is reportedly considering the resumption of the short-term visa-free travel program for visitors from Japan, allowing stays of up to 15 days.

Tokyo-Born Yodeler Captures Global Spotlight with Over 28 Million Views

In the heart of the Alps, Takao Ishii, a professional Japanese yodeler is drawing global attention by singing yodels in a small village at the foot of the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany.

Celebrates Christmas With Farewell to Iconic Parade

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea unveiled their special Christmas event, marking the final year of a beloved parade that has run for a decade.

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

Tomonoura - The Days of Old | Overnight Trip From Osaka

Tomonoura is a historical port town that prospered a few centuries ago. The charming and laid-back town has retained much of its historical port features and yesteryear charm, creating a unique ambience, as well as being featured in major films and animations. Let’s explore Tomonoura on this overnight trip from Osaka. (japan-guide.com)

Famed Hot Spring Struggles to Handle Visitor Surge

Ginzan Hot Springs in Yamagata, known for its Taisho-era charm, is now at peak season for autumn foliage. While this secluded onsen town is a well-known destination in the Tohoku region, an influx of foreign tourists has led local officials to implement restrictions on day visitors starting next month.