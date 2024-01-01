Asakusa to Host 'Longest Shopping Street in Japan'

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A new shopping street, set to be Japan's longest, will open in Tokyo's Asakusa area on November 20th. Spanning 3 kilometers, it aims to surpass Osaka's Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street, which currently holds the title at 2 kilometers.

The shopping street's highlight will be its focus on ramen, featuring around 20 ramen shops. Branded as a 'Ramen Street,' it is expected to attract a significant influx of visitors, with organizers aiming to double the current numbers. The project seeks to expand foot traffic beyond central Asakusa, contributing to the area's overall revitalization.

Source: TBS