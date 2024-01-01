News On Japan
Society

Wakayama Shrine Prepares New Year’s Artwork

Wakayama, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - Kumano Nachi Taisha Shrine in Nachikatsuura Town, Wakayama Prefecture, has begun producing traditional calligraphy artwork for next year’s New Year celebrations.

The zodiac-themed pieces are distributed to shrine visitors during New Year. The chief priest uses brush and ink to carefully write the characters for ‘Happiness’ and ‘Longevity’ on each sheet, which prominently features the next year’s zodiac animal, the snake (巳).

The white snake, regarded as an incarnation of Benzaiten, symbolizes growth and renewal through its shedding of skin. It is believed to bring happiness and longevity, embodying wishes for prosperity and a long life.

The artwork’s background showcases auspicious motifs such as the first sunrise of the year and the iconic Nachi Falls. Approximately 1,300 of these calligraphy pieces are expected to be completed by the end of this month, each stamped with the shrine’s red seal.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Year-End Jumbo Lottery Kicks Off Nationwide

Sales for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery, which offers a combined prize of 1 billion yen for the first prize and adjacent prizes, have officially begun.

Japan, Canada to Establish Economic '2+2' Framework for EV Cooperation

Prime Minister Ishiba, attending the G20 summit in Brazil, held talks on November 18th with UK Prime Minister Starmer, where they agreed to establish an economic "2+2" framework involving foreign and economic ministers.

Human Hand Found Sticking Out From Ground at Cemetery in Nara

A human hand was discovered protruding from the ground at a cemetery in Nara City on November 18th, around 1:30 p.m.

Asakusa to Host 'Longest Shopping Street in Japan'

A new shopping street, set to be Japan's longest, will open in Tokyo's Asakusa area on November 20th. Spanning 3 kilometers, it aims to surpass Osaka's Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street, which currently holds the title at 2 kilometers.

Microsoft Opens AI Research Hub in Tokyo

Microsoft, the American tech giant, has established a research facility in Tokyo aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) research and fostering collaboration with universities and companies.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Wakayama Shrine Prepares New Year’s Artwork

Kumano Nachi Taisha Shrine in Nachikatsuura Town, Wakayama Prefecture, has begun producing traditional calligraphy artwork for next year’s New Year celebrations.

Sex industry recruiters in Tokyo arrested

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five people on suspicion of violating Japan's Employment Security Act. They are believed to have run a nationwide operation to recruit women via social media to work in the sex industry. (NHK)

Renowned poet Tanikawa Shuntaro dies at 92

Tanikawa Shuntaro -- a renowned Japanese poet who used his keen sense of observation in creating a vast body of work -- has died of old age. He was 92. (NHK)

Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Ex-Wife in 'Don Juan' Murder Case

In the trial of a wealthy businessman, known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' who was murdered, prosecutors have called for a life sentence for the defendant.

British Man Arrested for Swapping Cash with Counterfeit Money in Gold Deal Scam

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of swapping genuine cash for counterfeit money in a gold trade scam, stealing 13 million yen from a business partner, Tokyo police revealed.

Why are there millions of empty houses in Japan?

In Japan, the number of abandoned homes - known as Akiyas - is at an all-time high, with 9,000,000 million properties sitting empty on city streets and turning rural communities into ghost towns. (BBC World Service)

Japan finally fights back

Nuisance streamers and content creators have been using Japan as a background for their social media feeds for awhile now. But now the Japanese are finally getting fed up and actually going after them over their disruptions. (Decoy Voice)

Miyazaki Hayao receives Magsaysay Award, known as Asia's Nobel Prize

This year's Ramon Magsaysay Award has been granted to Japanese animation master Miyazaki Hayao. The award, known as "Asia's Nobel Prize," is annually given to individuals and organizations who have contributed to peace and development in Asia. (NHK)