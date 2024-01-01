Wakayama Shrine Prepares New Year’s Artwork

Wakayama, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - Kumano Nachi Taisha Shrine in Nachikatsuura Town, Wakayama Prefecture, has begun producing traditional calligraphy artwork for next year’s New Year celebrations.

The zodiac-themed pieces are distributed to shrine visitors during New Year. The chief priest uses brush and ink to carefully write the characters for ‘Happiness’ and ‘Longevity’ on each sheet, which prominently features the next year’s zodiac animal, the snake (巳).

The white snake, regarded as an incarnation of Benzaiten, symbolizes growth and renewal through its shedding of skin. It is believed to bring happiness and longevity, embodying wishes for prosperity and a long life.

The artwork’s background showcases auspicious motifs such as the first sunrise of the year and the iconic Nachi Falls. Approximately 1,300 of these calligraphy pieces are expected to be completed by the end of this month, each stamped with the shrine’s red seal.

Source: YOMIURI