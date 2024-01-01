Osaka Races to Become F1 'Holy Ground'

OSAKA, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - Initiatives to turn Osaka into the 'holy ground' of F1 are gaining momentum as discussions around building a new circuit have begun.

On November 20th, the Osaka Motorsports Promotion Council held its first meeting in Osaka City to explore the possibility of hosting F1 Grand Prix races. Experts, including professional driver Juichi Wakisaka, exchanged views on how to bring world-class racing to the city.

Hiroshi Mizohata, Executive Director of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, emphasized the importance of building a solid foundation for motorsport in the region, stating, "Initially, it seemed like we were focusing solely on hosting the event, but without creating a true motorsport hub, the effort to bring F1 here will remain superficial."

Attempts to host an F1 race in Osaka were previously abandoned in 2022 due to logistical challenges at the former Expo site. Over the next year, the council plans to draft a detailed plan to develop a circuit that could serve as a motorsport "holy ground" in Osaka.

Source: MBS