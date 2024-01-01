Wake Held for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa

TOKYO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - A wake for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa was held at her residence within the Akasaka Estate, attended by members of the Imperial family, including Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress.

The wake began on the evening of November 24th at 6 p.m., with the coffin placed in the Mikasa residence. Offerings, such as sacred Shinto branches from the Emperor and Empress and the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, were placed in front of the coffin. Prime Minister Ishiba, House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga, Liberal Democratic Party Advisor Aso, Defense Minister Nakatani, cabinet members, and relatives were among those who attended the ceremony.

The wake was led by Princess Akiko, granddaughter of the late princess and the chief mourner. Following her entry into the room, Prince and Princess Akishino entered to pay their respects before the coffin. The room’s lights were dimmed, and attendees observed a moment of silent prayer in solemnity. Princess Aiko, Princess Kako, and Prince Hisahito also attended the wake, joining other Imperial family members in offering their condolences.

Earlier, around 3:30 p.m., the Emperor and Empress, who do not attend funeral ceremonies due to Imperial customs, visited the residence to express their condolences. The Emperor Emeritus, accompanied by Empress Emerita Michiko using a walking stick, also paid their respects before the coffin.

The wake is being held over two days, November 24th and 25th. The main funeral ceremony, known as the "Renso no Gi," is scheduled to take place on November 26th.

Source: FNN