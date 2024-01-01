Trespasser Breaks Into Over 1,000 Properties for the Thrill

FUKUOKA, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - A man in Fukuoka Prefecture who was arrested for breaking into aafter admitting to trespassing over 1,000 times, citing the adrenaline rush as the primary motivation.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in Dazaifu when the suspect entered the property of a couple’s home. The 48-year-old husband detained him while his wife called the police.

The suspect, 31-year-old Sugawara Yuta, told investigators that he derived excitement from sneaking onto private properties, describing it as a "stress-relieving thrill." He admitted to trespassing over 1,000 times, citing the adrenaline rush as the primary motivation.

Source: ANN