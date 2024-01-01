Japan's All-Suite Cruise Ship Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

YOKOHAMA, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - Japan's first luxury cruise ship, where all rooms are suites, has departed Yokohama Port for its maiden voyage.

Operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, the "Mitsui Ocean Fuji" becomes the third luxury cruise ship run by a Japanese shipping company, following the "Asuka II" and "Nippon Maru."

The Mitsui Ocean Fuji is Japan’s first cruise ship where every guest room is a suite, offering ocean views from every room.

The debut cruise is a seven-day journey that includes a stop in Busan, South Korea, with travel costs ranging from approximately 500,000 yen to 2 million yen per person.

Spanning about 200 meters in length and accommodating over 450 passengers, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji left Yokohama Port at 5 p.m. on the 1st, heading for its next destination, Beppu City in Oita Prefecture, as a crowd gathered to bid farewell.

Source: ANN