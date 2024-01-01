Can Kyoto Solve Overtourism?

KYOTO, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - For Kyoto, a city that attracts visitors from across Japan and abroad, autumn—with its vivid fall foliage—is a particularly crowded season. While concerns over overtourism have long been raised, in recent years, both the public and private sectors have introduced various measures to address the issue.

One prominent initiative is the "Tourist Express Bus," a policy spearheaded by Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui. While the bus service has received positive feedback from tourists, there are also dissenting opinions. To understand these perspectives, a reporter joined a ride to investigate.

Meanwhile, in Kyoto’s Gion district, frustrated local residents have taken matters into their own hands by putting up "No Tourist Entry" signs on private roads. How effective are these signs in curbing the influx of visitors?

Source: YOMIURI