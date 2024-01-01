Chiba to Double Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line Weekend Tolls During Peak Hours

TOKYO, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - Chiba Prefecture has announced a plan to revise the toll system on the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line, currently being tested, by doubling toll fees during peak congestion hours from April next year.

The Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line has been trialing a dynamic toll system for vehicles equipped with ETC, adjusting fees based on the time of day on weekends and holidays to alleviate traffic congestion.

Under the proposed changes revealed today, tolls for standard vehicles heading towards Tokyo will increase by 400 yen between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., doubling the usual rate. Meanwhile, fees will decrease by 400 yen between midnight and 4 a.m., creating lower-cost time slots.

The trial of this revised toll system is expected to continue until March 2026. Chiba Prefecture will work with East Nippon Expressway Company (NEXCO East) and other stakeholders to finalize the details.

Source: TBS